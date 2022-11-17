ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontjournal.com

BRACC under new leadership

REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) is pleased to announce the revival of its organization now operating in full-swing under new leadership this year. BRACC’s new Projects Coordinator, Lauren Ingersoll, graduated from UVM in 2015 with a degree in Community Development and Applied Economics and has since been living in Andover, Vt. She’s worked throughout the Southern Vermont region, developing websites for small businesses, building relationships with towns, planning local events, and implementing community projects. Lauren brings to the table her experience working for the Springfield Restorative Justice Center, her knowledge of substance use prevention, her project management skills, and her digital marketing expertise.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Respiratory illnesses strain resources at Rutland Regional Medical Center

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A spike in respiratory illnesses is causing trouble at the hospital in Rutland. All the beds at the Rutland Regional Medical Center are full which prompts emergency planning. The big uptick is driven by the seasonal flu, RSV, coronavirus, mental health, people seeking deferred care and...
RUTLAND, VT
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
NEWFANE, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver airlifted after crash into parked cars in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — A driver was seriously injured on Sunday following a crash in Newfane. Vermont State Police said 21-year-old Benjamin Stone, of West Townshend, was driving on Route 30 around midnight when his car went off the road and crashed into two parked cars in a driveway. Police...
NEWFANE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy