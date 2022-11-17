Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
BRACC under new leadership
REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) is pleased to announce the revival of its organization now operating in full-swing under new leadership this year. BRACC’s new Projects Coordinator, Lauren Ingersoll, graduated from UVM in 2015 with a degree in Community Development and Applied Economics and has since been living in Andover, Vt. She’s worked throughout the Southern Vermont region, developing websites for small businesses, building relationships with towns, planning local events, and implementing community projects. Lauren brings to the table her experience working for the Springfield Restorative Justice Center, her knowledge of substance use prevention, her project management skills, and her digital marketing expertise.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
Vermont meat processing plant to expand, under national push to strengthen food supply chain
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received...
Respiratory illnesses strain resources at Rutland Regional Medical Center
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A spike in respiratory illnesses is causing trouble at the hospital in Rutland. All the beds at the Rutland Regional Medical Center are full which prompts emergency planning. The big uptick is driven by the seasonal flu, RSV, coronavirus, mental health, people seeking deferred care and...
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate
Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion
NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
