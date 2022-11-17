ORONO, Me. – The Yale women's basketball team utilized a dominant second quarter Saturday night at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium to earn a 55-46 road win vs. Maine. The Bulldogs outscored the Black Bears 17-3 in the second, breaking open a 13-7 game. Maine would get no closer than within six the rest of the way. Junior guard Jenna Clark led Yale with 15 points, one of three Bulldogs in double digits.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO