New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Sweep Dartmouth in Ivy Tournament Semifinals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs are heading to the Ivy League Tournament championship match. Yale, who went 10-0 at home in the regular season, looked comfortable on their court and swept Dartmouth on Friday night in a semifinal match. The scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17. The Bulldogs, the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Fall at Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Colgate, 8-1, at The Class of 1965 Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-7-0 overall and 1-7-0 in the ECAC, while the Raiders improved to 6-7-1 overall and 4-2-0 in the conference. David Chen scored the lone...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Second-Quarter Surge Yields 55-46 Win at Maine

ORONO, Me. – The Yale women's basketball team utilized a dominant second quarter Saturday night at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium to earn a 55-46 road win vs. Maine. The Bulldogs outscored the Black Bears 17-3 in the second, breaking open a 13-7 game. Maine would get no closer than within six the rest of the way. Junior guard Jenna Clark led Yale with 15 points, one of three Bulldogs in double digits.
ORONO, ME
yalebulldogs.com

Hartje Tips Game-Winner; Bulldogs Edge No. 11 Penn State in Overtime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Elle Hartje tipped in the game-winning goal with 29 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Yale women's hockey team edge Penn State, 2-1. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions fell to 10-7-1 overall. Team Leaders. Goals: Jordan...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Bring Momentum to Maine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team heads to Maine to take on the Black Bears Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPN+, Maine Black Bears Sports Network, goblackbears.com audio, Live Stats, Tickets). The Bulldogs have won two in a row, and a win on Saturday would give them their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row Jan. 8 through Jan. 23, 2022.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Dukaric, Bulldogs Blank Penn State

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Pia Dukaric shutout, the Yale women's hockey team blanked Penn State, 3-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the non-conference win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions moved to 10-6-1. Team Leaders. Goals: Anna Bargman, Claire Dalton, Vita Poniatovskaia. Assists: Elle...
NEW HAVEN, CT

