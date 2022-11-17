Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbry.com
Local FFA Member Selected for National Conference
T. Wayne Williams, Woodbury FFA Chapter President at Cannon County High School in Woodbury, Tennessee, has been selected to attend the Next Gen: Animal Systems Conference in Denver, Colorado, February 28th – March 3rd, 2023. Fifty applicants were selected out of the competitive pool of National FFA memberships from...
wbry.com
Middle Tennessee Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
Comments / 0