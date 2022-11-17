ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The crude oil crumble

Crude oil takes a hit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid the macro uncertainty

The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
Democratic senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi trading activity, expressing concern during crypto meltdown

Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
Oil prices waffle on conflicting OPEC+ output reports

Oil prices were down on Monday, but reversed some losses after hitting their lowest since early January on conflicting reports about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase. Brent crude futures for January fell $1.41, or 1.6%, to $86.21 a barrel....
Gold slips as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,737.27 per ounce by 10:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after earlier...
S&P 500 falls to start short Thanksgiving week, Disney jumps

Stocks wavered Monday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes.
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin

Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
What happened to BlackBerry?

For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
Bitcoin hovers near one-week low, and SBF tries to bail out FTX as a third party: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les explains how the company is weathering the bitcoin bear market and how contagion from FTX could affect crypto miners.
FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.

