CNBC
The crude oil crumble
Crude oil takes a hit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. Midterm elections.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid the macro uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
CNBC
Democratic senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi trading activity, expressing concern during crypto meltdown
Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
CNBC
Oil prices waffle on conflicting OPEC+ output reports
Oil prices were down on Monday, but reversed some losses after hitting their lowest since early January on conflicting reports about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase. Brent crude futures for January fell $1.41, or 1.6%, to $86.21 a barrel....
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,737.27 per ounce by 10:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after earlier...
CNBC
Goldman cuts oil forecast on 'lack of clarity' over G-7 Russia oil price cap, China Covid outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
CNBC
S&P 500 falls to start short Thanksgiving week, Disney jumps
Stocks wavered Monday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes.
CNBC
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
CNBC
What happened to BlackBerry?
For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
CNBC
Bitcoin hovers near one-week low, and SBF tries to bail out FTX as a third party: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les explains how the company is weathering the bitcoin bear market and how contagion from FTX could affect crypto miners.
CNBC
Bitcoin drops to lowest in more than a week, ether slides as FTX collapse ripples through crypto market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
CNBC
U.S. shoppers to spend less this holiday season, but Amazon still stands to gain, Goldman Sachs says
Amid mounting economic uncertainty this holiday season, nearly three-quarters of U.S. shoppers plan to spend less or the same as last year, according to a new Goldman Sachs consumer survey. And Club holding. (AMZN), a leading retailer for holiday sales and promotions, should be a top destination for American bargain-hunters.
CNBC
FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
CNBC
Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
CNBC
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes top 50 creditors over $3 billion, new filing says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
