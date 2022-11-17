ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

When Iowa fans complain about offensive coordinator, they’re going after coach’s son [Star Tribune]

By Randy Johnson, Star Tribune
 4 days ago
minnesotasportsfan.com

PJ Fleck is His Own Worst Enemy

PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gophers had an opportunity to thrust themselves into the middle of the Big Ten West title race on Saturday, vs the Iowa Hawkeyes and failed. Heading into the matchup, PJ was 0-5 vs their Kirk Ferentz’ led southern border rival. Now they’re 0-6. And...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open

MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Driver allegedly rammed Iowa State Trooper’s cruiser during chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 27-year-old Illinois man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KBUR

Two people injured in Henry County crash

Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January

Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA

