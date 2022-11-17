When Iowa fans complain about offensive coordinator, they’re going after coach’s son [Star Tribune]

Read full article on original website
The game Jack Campbell became a Hawkeye legend: How Iowa’s star linebacker saved the day, and the season
It looked all but over, until it wasn’t. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was gashing the Hawkeyes, with big play after big play. In totality, the Gophers handed him the ball 39 (!!!) times. He turned those carries into a Huntington Bank Stadium record 263 yards. But one of those carries may have fumbled away […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Minnesota on Twitter following latest win for Floyd of Rosedale
Iowa got the huge road win over its rival Minnesota 13-10 to receive the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. After the game, Iowa trolled its rival on Twitter with the Whac-A-Gopher picture with the score. The Hawkeyes even had fun with PJ Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra, calling the win in...
big10central.com
Caitlin Clark's ankle is fine, and No. 4 Iowa bounces back [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 20—IOWA CITY — That ankle, which caused so much angst through the past 60 hours, was good to go. Caitlin Clark played — and played extremely well — in fourth-ranked Iowa's 73-62 non-conference women's basketball win over Belmont on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "We have...
minnesotasportsfan.com
PJ Fleck is His Own Worst Enemy
PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gophers had an opportunity to thrust themselves into the middle of the Big Ten West title race on Saturday, vs the Iowa Hawkeyes and failed. Heading into the matchup, PJ was 0-5 vs their Kirk Ferentz’ led southern border rival. Now they’re 0-6. And...
big10central.com
Caitlin Clark's status: 'Day to day' heading into Sunday's game vs. Belmont [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 19—IOWA CITY — Molly Davis' role on the University of Iowa women's basketball roster is thus:. Backup to Caitlin Clark at point guard. A depth provider at off guard. And a major insurance policy, just in case. The Hawkeyes have reached a "just-in-case" juncture. Clark aggravated a...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open
MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wins Iowa 2A State Title
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claimed its first State Football Title since 2006, knocking off top-seed Williamsburg 10-6 in the Iowa 2A State Championship.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
Driver allegedly rammed Iowa State Trooper’s cruiser during chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 27-year-old Illinois man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and […]
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCRG.com
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
KCRG.com
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Interim Superintendent Art Sathoff gave a sermon against the teaching of evolution and people who don’t believe in God, according to videos reviewed by our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team. According to documents, which i9 received after a public records request, Sathoff is...
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
