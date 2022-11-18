Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched. He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO