The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Luther Burden III scores twice, Mizzou football snaps losing skid vs. NMSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri took a step closer to clinching a spot in the postseason Saturday and snapped its two-game losing streak with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on a frigid night at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook tossed a couple touchdown passes to Luther Burden III and...
Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates
The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19. Missouri defeated NMSU 45-14. Mizzou improved to 5-6 overall. The NMSU Aggies went to 4-6 overall. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Luther Burden touchdown No. 2. Missouri quarterback...
How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time
The Missouri and Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat SIUE 105-80 on Tuesday. MVSU enters the...
Dave Matter's Mizzou-New Mexico State football prediction: Can Tigers handle role of heavy favorite?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team finds itself in an unusual role Saturday: heavy favorite. The Tigers, underdogs in seven of their first 10 games this year, have adopted the Southeastern Conference tradition of scheduling a nonconference patsy in the season’s penultimate weekend ahead of a rivalry showdown in the regular-season finale. For Mizzou (4-6), it’s a visit from New Mexico State (4-5), an independent program that’s lost 21 straight games to Power Five conference foes.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
'It lit a fire under me': Since earning starting job back, Robinson playing best football of career
Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched. He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.
