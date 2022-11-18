ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
titaninsider.com

Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory

He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle

The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
LAS CRUCES, NM
titaninsider.com

Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19. Missouri defeated NMSU 45-14. Mizzou improved to 5-6 overall. The NMSU Aggies went to 4-6 overall. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Luther Burden touchdown No. 2. Missouri quarterback...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Dave Matter's Mizzou-New Mexico State football prediction: Can Tigers handle role of heavy favorite?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team finds itself in an unusual role Saturday: heavy favorite. The Tigers, underdogs in seven of their first 10 games this year, have adopted the Southeastern Conference tradition of scheduling a nonconference patsy in the season’s penultimate weekend ahead of a rivalry showdown in the regular-season finale. For Mizzou (4-6), it’s a visit from New Mexico State (4-5), an independent program that’s lost 21 straight games to Power Five conference foes.
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
LAS CRUCES, NM
titaninsider.com

'It lit a fire under me': Since earning starting job back, Robinson playing best football of career

Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched. He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy