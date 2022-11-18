Read full article on original website
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
Energy price cap rises to record level hiking government bill for support
The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.Energy is charged per unit, so...
This Social Security Table Shows How the Average Retiree Can Add Up to $11,500 to Their Annual Benefit
One decision may determine your financial well-being in retirement.
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
