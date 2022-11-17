Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Wall Street Upgrades Connecticut Bonds
S&P Global Ratings upgraded Connecticut’s general obligation bonds from A+ to AA-. At the same time it upgraded Connecticut’s special tax obligation bonds for transportation from AA- to AA and the University of Connecticut bonds from A+ to AA-. The news comes a year after all four major...
ctnewsjunkie.com
More Than 1.2 million Mattresses Recycled Since 2015
When Connecticut residents recycle their old mattresses and box springs, they transform into other useful items such as carpet padding, insulation, filters and new steel products, according to The Mattress Recycling Council. The non-profit organization said its “ByeBye Mattress” program had a strong seventh year, reporting that it recycled 205,000...
Comments / 0