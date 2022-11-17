Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons
With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame altercation
Having made just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in an eight-point loss in Philadelphia on Friday night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came back out onto the Wells Fargo Center court after the game, hoping to make 10 shots in a row from the foul line before calling it a night. However,...
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Is Out Tonight For L.A.
Some clarity on the Lakers small forward's availability against the Pistons
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change
Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Yardbarker
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on Anthony Davis’ going beast mode
For just the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have logged back-to-back wins. This run has a lot to do with Anthony Davis going full beast mode for his team over the past two games. Davis has been so good that it’s almost easy to overlook the fact...
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
Stars like Mark Aguirre, Grant Hill, Antawn Jamison, and Paul Pierce have all ended their careers with the Los Angeles Clippers. NBA fans might have forgotten about them over time.
Yardbarker
Knicks on the hunt for next available star according to league executive
The New York Knicks are still searching for their superstar, and one NBA executive believes that New York’s surplus of picks will allow them to be in the hunt for some serious star power. The Knicks have a total of nine draft picks in just the first round over...
Comments / 0