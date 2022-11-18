Read full article on original website
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook with red carpet event
The Dogwood Hollow Amphitheater was once located toward the back of Stony Brook Village Center. It was the place to see musical stars such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Tony Bennett and more until 1970. Now it’s the spot to celebrate music once again. The Long Island Music &...
Stony Brook University Hospital’s stroke unit saves vet on Veterans Day
Joseph “Bob” Annunziata, a resident of Kings Park, wants you not to be like him. An army veteran, Annunziata urges residents and, in particular, other veterans, to pay attention to their medical needs and to take action when they find out they have a problem. A self-described “tough...
Bedlam Street Bash heads to Whaling Museum
The Whaling Museum and Education Center is announcing a first-time end of year fundraising event celebrating the rowdy history of Cold Spring Harbor’s Main Street through food, drink, and other activities in the lively event, Bedlam Street Bash. Calling back to the 1850s when Main Street (Route 25a) was...
Brookhaven Town Hall hosts the North Shore Art Guild Winter Showcase exhibit
On November 14, the North Shore Art Guild opened their Winter Showcase exhibit on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now until December 28. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. All the art on exhibit is for sale. Pictured left to right are Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town Historian, Barbara Russell and Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico.
Tigers end 2022 at county final
Despite taking a two touchdown lead just four minutes into the game, the Northport Football Tigers were beaten, 35-14, by Bellport in the Suffolk County Conference II final at Stony Brook University last Friday. Christian Raio returned the open kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Miller took a direct snap...
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
Commack man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on Nov. 22. Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at approximately 6:50 a.m. Lancaster, 39, of.
Sound Beach – Architectural Gem Offering Fine Updates!
A feeling of comfort embraces you in the warm living room. Formal dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen. Updated baths, roof, floors, and heating. Bedroom on 1st floor with access to marble bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and full bath. Central air conditioning, large patio, fenced yard, basement. $560,000 | ML#...
Comsewogue student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Comsewogue High School congratulates sophomore Elliot Jaklitsch on being named a Macy’s Great American Marching Band member. Honoring America’s finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, this marching band comprises select students from across the country. Jaklitsch will be one of 185 musicians chosen to perform...
Port Jefferson Middle School hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
Port Jefferson Middle School hosted a festive Thanksgiving luncheon for local senior citizens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. With turkey sandwiches stuffed with cranberries and all the trimmings, bottled waters and some tasty apple pies for dessert, the residents – including one woman who graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1950 – enjoyed this long-time tradition.
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who used a stolen credit card in Commack in August. Two men used a stolen credit card at Speedway, located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, on...
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Farmingdale store. Two women allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, including three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard,...
Kevin LaValle named Republican, Conservative Party candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk
The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee:. Jesse Garcia, chair of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Republican Committees, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will be the Republican and Conservative Party’s nominee for Brookhaven Town Clerk. LaValle was nominated to the position unanimously during a convention of Brookhaven Republicans held in Medford.
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
Brookhaven’s town clerk retires from public service
After more than two decades of public service, Brookhaven Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) has retired after nine years in that office. The announcement was made at the Nov. 10 Town Board meeting, where Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and council members thanked Lent for her service. “It was a lovely...
