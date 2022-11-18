Rogue State #1 – I learned a while ago to stop pre-ordering Matt Pizzolo’s comics from Black Mask. He’s a great writer, but his stuff constantly suffers from big delays or never gets published. His Young Terrorists was great, but its schedule was a mess and it turned from an ongoing into a two issue series. Something similar happened with Calexit. The Emmie-X Calexit spin-off has never shown up. For these reasons, I chose to ignore Rogue State, his latest attempt at speculative fiction, when I saw it in Previews. Then I saw it on the stands this week, in its oversized glory, and took a look at the art by C. Granda, and I was sold. Rogue State imagines a future where the US Supreme Court decides to allow the deputization of militias after continued bouts of protest rock the viability of law enforcement across the country. We meet “Dust Girl” as she tries to avoid a militia patrolling San Francisco after curfew. She ends up in a strange conflict with a sleazy landlord while trying to climb to the roof of his building, and then most of the rest of the issue is a prolonged flashback, showing how things got this bad, and introducing a masked character who stood up to the cops. Granda’s art is fantastic – it reminds me a lot of Steve Pugh – and the story really drew me in. This is very typical stuff for Pizzolo, but it’s effective and has me wanting to read more. I just hope that it’s not going to be months (if ever) before we see another issue.

