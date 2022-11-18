Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO