Missouri State

Bill Berkley named 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year by KC Chamber of Commerce

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced Bill Berkley as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year Award. The prestigious award is highly lauded across the business community and is honored “only to those persons whose civic contributions and achievements have reflected the insight, creativity, and consciousness necessary to build and maintain a quality urban community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: JoCo Museum’s “Redlined” exhibit helps KC visualize the impact of decades of racist practices

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC’s oldest Turkey Trot returns to Aspiria

On Thursday, November 24, T-Mobile presents its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving 5K Run & Family Stroll. Whether you’re seeking a physical outlet for holiday overwhelm or an opportunity to celebrate in solidarity with other Kansas Citians, this race is for you. “We’re excited to bring friends, family–and now leashed dogs–together...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New Fentanyl vaccine on the horizon spells progress for Midwest’s battle against addiction

Researchers at the University of Houston have developed a vaccine to block the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl from entering the brain in a study done with rats. In Kansas City alone, the KCPD concluded that fentanyl overdoses skyrocketed by 150% in the downtown area from 2019 to 2022. The CDC released data that fentanyl-related deaths within the United States rose 350% from 2019 to 2022.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Drink This Now: Mexicolada at Drastic Measures

Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.
SHAWNEE, KS
Stars align for Planet Comicon to return in Kansas City

The galaxy’s favorite long-running comic convention comes to the Kansas City Convention center on March 17-19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now with special offers for all galactic geeks this holiday season. The huge pop-up-culture event has already begun preparations to introduce you to a universe full of exhibitors,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: High Steaks BBQ

This month, we published The Pitch's annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers' poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We'll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bilmuri and company jam for a sold out crowd at recordBar

Beginning with his origins as a founding member of the late 00’s Ohio metalcore band Attack! Attack!, from 2007-2010, Bilmuri—the artist otherwise known as Johnny Franck—has crossed a number of genres throughout his 15-album solo run which began with 2016’s Jaguar Shark. Every year since, except...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: Royals bits

This month, we published The Pitch's annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers' poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We'll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO

