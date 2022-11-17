Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
yoursportsedge.com
Peacock Flies to Top-10 Finish at Henderson Thankswimming
The Hopkinsville Tigers finished in 14th place at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Cam Peacock finished in sixth place in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.73) and was 19th in the 100-yard IM (1:11.85). McHale Manning-Lewis finished in 67th place in the 50-yard...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Finish 7th at Henderson Thankswimming
Still without its full team due to sickness and other ailments, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers finished in seventh place Saturday at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Hoptown picked up five individual top-five finishes and a third-place relay finish. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Elizabeth Langhi...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Score Top-5 Finish in the Pool
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons scored a top-five finish at the loaded Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. The Lady Falcons had four individual top-10 finishes and two relay finishes in the top five. Fort Campbell totaled 124 points to finish two points...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Girls Drop Tune-Up to Dickson County, TN (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team continued preseason preparation with a scrimmage against Dickson County, TN on Monday in Clarksville, falling 62-33 to the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels only trailed by six points after the first quarter but were outscored 19-2 in the second to be on...
yoursportsedge.com
Dawson Springs Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Honors
Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Mayes Named to Area 1 XC Teams
Hopkinsville High School’s Lauren Mayes has been named to the Area 1 Second Team and the Class 3A All-Area Team. Mayes, a freshman, had three top-20 finishes during the season with a season-best second place at the King and Queen of the West Invitational. She finished in 13th place at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet and finished 162nd at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Coach Radford Looks at 2022-2023 Season for Lady Colonels
The Christian County Lady Colonels are a team that will looking to take some big steps during the 2022-2023 basketball season. Recently, YSE had the chance to chat with Coach Kiki Radford about her team and preparing for the start of the season.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell’s Lubas Siblings Named All-State
Fort Campbell siblings Billy and Meg Lubas finished up cross country seasons that saw them both named to the All-State team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. In her first season of running cross country, Meg Lubas, an eighth grader, finished in the top 10 in every...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge
The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Cavanaugh Named to Area 1 Cross Country Team
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh capped his cross country season with more postseason honors. In addition to being named to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State Team, Cavanaugh was named to the Area 1 First Team, which is made up of all three classes, and the Class 2A All-Area Team.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central Rebels Scrimmage vs Carlisle County
Todd County Central continued its preparations for the 2022-23 basketball season with a scrimmage against Carlisle County at Marshall County High School Saturday. Ashlyn Brown provides the photos for this YSE gallery. Todd Scrimmage vs Carlisle County.
yoursportsedge.com
Crain, Thomas Named to Class 2A All-Area Team
Two Trigg County High School cross country runners have earned postseason awards. Fatu Crain was named to the Area 1 Second Team, while both she and Alliyah Thomas were named to the Class 2A All-Area Team. Crain, a junior, had five top-10 finishes during the 2022 cross country season. She...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazer Runners Named to All-Area Cross Country Team
Three University Heights Academy cross country runners were named to the Class 1A Area 1 Team. Cole Glover, a sophomore, had four top-five finishes with a season-best third place at the region meet. He ran a personal best time of 16:28 at the Daviess County Classic. Glover capped his season...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Runners Land on All Area Teams
A pair of Fort Campbell High School cross country runners have earned postseason honors. Senior Billy Lubas earned All-State honors from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was also named to the Area 1 Second Team and was named Class 1A All-Area. Lubas, a senior, had six...
yoursportsedge.com
Sloan Hampton To Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A University Heights Academy cheerleader will be performing in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning in New York City. Sloan Hampton, a senior cheerleader at UHA, auditioned for the opportunity in mid-July and received her invitation to perform with Spirit of America Productions in late July.
