ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

No. 1 Georgia looks to finish off unbeaten season against improving Georgia Tech

For a game nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in a very complimentary mood discussing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who visit Athens on Saturday to conclude a regular season that has gone decidedly different for both teams. While top-ranked Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Mildred Christine Faulkner♦ , 43, Flippen...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Brownlee townhome project halted as council denies rezoning

JACKSON — The Jackson City Council denied a request to rezone some 20 acres off Brownlee Road during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Jackson Municipal Court Building. The property includes the former location of Rolling Green Mobile Home Park. The property owners requested a rezoning from MHC — Manufactured Homes to RM-Multi-Family Residence in order to build a 101-unit townhome community.
JACKSON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy