JACKSON — The Jackson City Council denied a request to rezone some 20 acres off Brownlee Road during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Jackson Municipal Court Building. The property includes the former location of Rolling Green Mobile Home Park. The property owners requested a rezoning from MHC — Manufactured Homes to RM-Multi-Family Residence in order to build a 101-unit townhome community.

JACKSON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO