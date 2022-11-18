ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

DEV-0569 group uses Google Ads to distribute Royal RansomwareSecurity Affairs

Microsoft warns that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute the recently discovered Royal ransomware. Researchers from the Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence team warned that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute various payloads, including the recently discovered Royal ransomware.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Teams is putting sign-language front and center

An upcoming update to Microsoft Teams is looking to help the hard of hearing stay better engaged in online meetings. Similar to a recent Zoom update, the new Sign Language View feature allows Microsoft Teams users to choose up to two other video feeds to be centered in the app, making sign language interpreters much more visible throughout the whole meeting.
techaiapp.com

Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps

There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn’t need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
techaiapp.com

Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app

Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
techaiapp.com

Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency

Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
techaiapp.com

GaN, wireless BMS, electronica 2022

Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN power devices, wireless BMS and the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy