techaiapp.com
Qualcomm Reveals AR2 Gen 1 Platform For AR Glasses
Niantic Labs also revealed its Outdoor AR Headset powered by the AR2 platform. During the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled its latest piece of technology, the AR2 Gen 1 platform, which will be a key component for the next generation of slimmer and more fashion-friendly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hugo...
techaiapp.com
Intel boosts Arc performance with new drivers, unveils XeSS plugin for the Unreal Engine
Recap: Intel lifted the lid on two major updates to its Arc software stack at the end of last week. It announced a new driver that adds support for four recently released games and improves performance by ~5% in eight others, and a plugin for the Unreal Engine that makes it easier for developers to add XeSS to their games.
techaiapp.com
AMD’s latest RDNA 3 presentation appears to have removed a slide comparing RTX 4090 performance
Something to look forward to: In his interview with PC World, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD Frank Azor made it "crystal clear" which class the Radeon 7900 XTX was designed to compete in. According to AMD, the flagship is designed to trade blows with Nvidia's RTX 4080, not the more expensive 4090. However, an endnote in AMD's November 3rd presentation refers to a 4090 comparison slide that appears to have been removed.
techaiapp.com
Build-your-own VR Drum Kit App Paradiddle Launches on Quest & PC VR
After five years of early access, VR drumming app Paradiddle launches out of Early Access on PC VR and for the first time on Oculus Quest. Paradiddle started in Early Access on PC VR way back in 2017. Over the last five years developer Emre Tanirgan and team have continued to hone the application which gives players access to a build-your-own drum kit tool where they can build the drum kit of their dreams, and even build 'impossible' drum kits (like fusing a drum and a cymbal together to play both sounds with one hit).
techaiapp.com
Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget: Should You Go for Budget Options or Save for Better Ones?
Earphones and headphones market in India is currently inundated with a plethora of options across all price ranges from brands like Oppo, Nothing, Apple, Sennheiser, and Sony. Even the budget options these days are packed with features like ANC and gaming mode. Notably, the audio market has also shifted towards wireless earphones and headphones in recent times. However, there are still several great wired offerings currently available in the Indian market. Whatever is your preference, you can find a product to suit your needs.
techaiapp.com
10 Best Antivirus Software for Businesses in 2022
It's nearly impossible to have a business in the modern age without having some sort of digital presence. What follows naturally from such a presence are myriad cybersecurity risks, which in turn necessitates software to protect your systems. Luckily there's a lot of options for such software. Not every...
techaiapp.com
Farewell to the Nvidia RTX 2060, the 2nd most popular gaming GPU
We're deeply sad – heartbroken, even – to report that it looks like Nvidia is sunsetting the RTX 2060, long considered one of the best budget graphics cards ever made. Recent reports seen on Chinese tech website MyDrivers (opens in new tab) appear to indicate that Nvidia has stopped supplying its vendors in Asia with RTX 2060 chips (as well as the upgraded RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060 12GB), as well as requesting that its production and sales partners limit supply of the cards by the end of November.
techaiapp.com
Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps
There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn't need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
techaiapp.com
Verizon will now let you test drive its 5G network for free
Verizon has introduced a new early access program that allows you to test its network for up to 30 days. There's no SIM card involved. Instead, it's a showcase for eSIM technology to allow folks from other carriers to compare between services. The Verizon Test Drive program, like...
techaiapp.com
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
techaiapp.com
Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app
Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet's mobile wallet, which is the world's leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
techaiapp.com
DEV-0569 group uses Google Ads to distribute Royal RansomwareSecurity Affairs
Microsoft warns that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute the recently discovered Royal ransomware. Researchers from the Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence team warned that a threat actor, tracked as DEV-0569, is using Google Ads to distribute various payloads, including the recently discovered Royal ransomware.
techaiapp.com
GaN, wireless BMS, electronica 2022
Here's a RoundUp of this week's must-read articles – we'll delve into the latest developments on GaN power devices, wireless BMS and the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the...
techaiapp.com
Addressing AI’s ‘Hand-Me-Down Infrastructure’ Issue
/php echo do_shortcode('[responsivevoice_button voice="US English Male" buttontext="Listen to Post"]') ?>. A stealthy Silicon Valley startup is aiming to tackle the AI software problem, once and for all. "We as an industry are at this interesting point where everybody knows [AI's] potential," Modular AI co-founder...
techaiapp.com
Google Agreed to Pay Activision $360 Million to Block Rival App Store, Epic Games Lawsuit Says
Alphabet's Google has struck at least 24 deals with big app developers to stop them from competing with its Play Store, including an agreement to pay Activision Blizzard about $360 million (roughly Rs. 2,941 crore) over three years, according to a court filing on Thursday. Google also agreed in...
