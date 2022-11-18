Read full article on original website
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
Toncoin Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
MATIC Backpedals Into Bearish Track Despite Its Network Growth
The current state of MATIC and Polygon’s crypto ecosystem ranks among the worst. It took a toll on In the wake of FTX’s demise, the industry-wide contagion has impacted other projects, Polygon among them. Despite this, Polygon is in the top three DeFi companies in terms of revenue....
People Are Still ‘Bullish’ About FTT and CEL, 2 Tokens Backed by Bankrupt Crypto Businesses – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Despite the recent collapse and the exchange filing for bankruptcy protection, crypto traders are still paying more than a U.S. dollar for FTX’s FTT token on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. FTT was once a top-30 crypto asset, and now the token has no rank on specific coin market aggregation sites due to locked FTT tokens entering circulation following the FTX bankruptcy filing.
Telegram-Designed TON Ecosystem Gains $10 Million Support From Market Maker DWF Labs
Crypto market maker and Web3 investment company DWF Labs has announced that it will become “a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem.” The company is also investing $10 million (roughly Rs. 80 crore) in the Layer-1 blockchain network. TON — or The Open Network — is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain project originally conceived by the creators of the Telegram instant messaging application. However, the TON community now develops the blockchain and steers its direction. As part of the new partnership, DWF Labs will support TON with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
OKB Token Records Higher Gains Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
OKB, the native token of the OKX Exchange, has recorded substantial gains today in a bearish crypto market. The utility token saw a price surge of 4.63% on the day, registering a local high of $20.80. It also surged over 11% on its weekly chart, joining the likes of Toncoin and Trust Wallet Token to lead the market in gains.
How Private 5G Is Transforming Oil & Gas Operations in the Field
Technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics provide tremendous opportunities to increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability. However, for businesses with operations in remote locations, the lack of public infrastructure, including cloud connectivity, often places these digital innovations out of reach. Until recently, this has...
Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app
Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
