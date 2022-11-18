SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the final hours of the 26th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive, the rain and chilly temperatures didn’t stop the crowds from coming. “We wanted to make sure that we could bring some canned goods to drop off today and give back,” said Scott Halley, who came with Brother Forever MC to donate canned goods. “That’s what it’s all about. We are hundred percent giving back to our community.”

SHERMAN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO