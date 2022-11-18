ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tishomingo, OK

KXII.com

Pottsboro ready for battle with Grandview

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -The Pottsboro Cardinals are getting set to take on the Grandview Zebras in the third round of the postseason. A little history between these two teams. Pottsboro fell to Grandview in the state title game in 2019. The Cardinals are coming off a 62-49 victory over Whitney...
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.
BELLS, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Veterans Thanksgiving lunch at Walker House

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A gathering place for local Veterans hosted their Thanksgiving lunch. Volunteers and Veterans gathered around the table at the Walker House in Denison to enjoy a nice turkey meal with their families. The Military Veteran Peer Network program has helped many veterans in Grayson County with group activities and community resources.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities believe the suspect knew the victims,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off Monday in Sherman 26 years after Skaggs began collecting food donations. “It is now the largest canned food drive in Texas,” said Bob’s daughter, Wendy Velllotti, who has worked the keep the tradition her father started alive.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
BONHAM, TX
KXII.com

City of Gunter experiences water outage

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday after a watermain break. According to Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, a contractor hit a watermain, and it may affect all customers in Gunter. Residents may have very low pressure or no water,...
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new leadership role at the North Texas Regional Airport. Magers will serve as the next director for NTRA and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. Like...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

26th Bob Skaggs Memorial Food drive wraps up as one of the most successful years yet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the final hours of the 26th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive, the rain and chilly temperatures didn’t stop the crowds from coming. “We wanted to make sure that we could bring some canned goods to drop off today and give back,” said Scott Halley, who came with Brother Forever MC to donate canned goods. “That’s what it’s all about. We are hundred percent giving back to our community.”
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
GORDONVILLE, TX
KXII.com

5-year-old girl who inspired many, leaves a big legacy behind

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five-year-old Charlotte Marie Brooks is a name that won’t soon be forgotten. “Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard,” said mom, Stephanie Brooks. Everyday of Charlotte Brook’s life was a miracle. “She actually was born completely blue and...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore’s Grace Center moves to new building

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteers and workers at the Grace Center - Ardmore’s homeless resource center - moved office furniture, lockers and beds to a new building Tuesday morning. Last January the Grace Day Center closed down for two months, citing a need to reevaluate the program. At the...
ARDMORE, OK

