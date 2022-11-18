ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Basketball Takes On Binghamton on Thanksgiving Eve

NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball will take a drive up I-81 to face Binghamton on Wednesday, November 23, at 2 p.m. The Lions (2-4) and Bearcats (2-2) will meet for the third consecutive season on Thanksgiving Eve. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia embarks on a three-game road swing having won...
BINGHAMTON, NY

