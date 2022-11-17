Read full article on original website
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Company is Affected by FTX Bankruptcy and Loses Nearly 300 Million Dollars
Temasek, a private business established by the Singaporean government in 1974, has decided to treat its investments in the defunct FTX exchange as a loss, regardless of the outcome of the US government’s investigation into FTX and its connected firms. Temasek said in a statement that as of the...
Hoover Dam Brings Electricity to 1.3 Million—It's At Risk of Shutting Down
The reservoirs powering the dam might fall too low next year to power the dam.
FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers
Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
maritime-executive.com
Brazilian Court Denies Efforts to Dock “Toxic” Aircraft Carrier
A federal court in Brazil blocked efforts by the Brazilian Navy to dock the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo more than a month after the vessel returned to Brazil in the controversy over its scrapping. Continuing to be labeled a “toxic” ship the carrier is now stranded offshore with the Brazilian media calling it a “ghost ship,” while Brazil’s Navy and environmental agency are once again struggling to come up with a solution.
cryptogazette.com
El Salvador’s President Reveals Unexpected Decision Involving Bitcoin
It’s been just revealed that the president of El Salvador made an unexpected decision regarding Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. El Salvador president makes important announcement about Bitcoin. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is still buying Bitcoin (BTC) despite ta crypto winter that’s seen the king crypto...
US News and World Report
St. Croix Refinery Cannot Restart Without New Permit, Air Pollution Tech -EPA
(Reuters) -U.S. regulators will require a new Clean Air Act permit for a troubled oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which could cost its owners hundreds of millions of dollars and take three years or more to obtain, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday. The idled St. Croix...
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
CNBC
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Production From First 3M Gas Field
CNOOC has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. — Chinese government-owned oil company CNOOC Limited has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. The...
gcaptain.com
Carriers in ‘Panic Mode’ as China Bookings Plummet
Ocean carriers are said to be in “panic mode” as bookings from China to North Europe and the US west coast tank, causing FAK rates to plunge to new depths. Despite aggressive blanking that has reduced weekly capacity on the tradelanes by more than a third, the lines have failed to slow the precipitous fall in short-term rates and, are arguably fuelling the fire by offering sub-economic spot rates via their digital platforms.
energyintel.com
Diamondback Strikes Again With $1.5B Acquisition
Diamondback Energy said Wednesday it would acquire the Permian Basin footprint of privately owned Lario Oil & Gas in a $1.5 billion deal, reinforcing its identity as a major consolidator in the region. The supermajor is expected to target the mature Jeanne d’Arc Basin off Newfoundland and Labrador. US...
U.S. energy regulators unanimously approve Commonwealth LNG terminal
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators unanimously approved the Commonwealth LNG, LLC liquefied natural gas terminal on the Louisiana coast on Thursday, with Democratic members listing concerns about its impact on greenhouse gas emissions and communities frequently exposed to pollution.
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
Contractor Shares Hack for Cutting Outlet Spaces in Drywall and It’s So Genius
Way faster and more accurate than hand measuring.
