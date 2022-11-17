Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDianaSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Response High for Turkey Giveaway
(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
hometownnewsnow.com
Quick Work on Chimney Related House Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte suffered just minimal damage this morning thanks to the quick work of firefighters. Just after midnight, there was a call from 2104 Michigan Avenue. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the siding on the house adjacent to a brick chimney was on fire. He said the fireplace was being used and the chimney had some maintenance issues that led to parts of the structure catching fire.
hometownnewsnow.com
Philip John Pahs
Philip John Pahs, 72, of Michigan City, passed away at 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Phil was born on July 26, 1950, in Michigan City, to Robert C. and Elizabeth F. (Phillips) Pahs, and was one of eleven children. He was raised on a dairy farm less than one mile from his current home where he lived with his wife of over 51 years, Carolyn (Felton) Pahs. Married at St. Mary’s Church in Otis, IN on August 21, 1971, they were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary last year.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving week is here and although you may not be planning a large gathering, you may still be planning a special meal. But, it’s also a time when pets may be seeking their own feast. Our Pet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16...
WNDU
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
abc57.com
Five children officially join their forever families as part of Adoption Day at Berrien County Courthouse
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A day at the courthouse does not always have positive associations—but for some of the families there today—it was set to be a heartwarming day they would never forget. “Adoption day is truly the most special day here in the family court,” said...
‘Amazing’: Indiana mom hears late daughter’s transplanted heart
CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was […]
nwi.life
Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive
NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
automotive-fleet.com
Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction
Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
hometownnewsnow.com
Pauline E. Smyers
Pauline E. Smyers, 76 of Westville, IN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1946, in La Porte, IN. Pauline was the daughter of the late Otto and Agnes E. (Wood) Frame. Pauline was a member of Faith...
Comments / 0