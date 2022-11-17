ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hometownnewsnow.com

Response High for Turkey Giveaway

(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Quick Work on Chimney Related House Fire

(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte suffered just minimal damage this morning thanks to the quick work of firefighters. Just after midnight, there was a call from 2104 Michigan Avenue. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the siding on the house adjacent to a brick chimney was on fire. He said the fireplace was being used and the chimney had some maintenance issues that led to parts of the structure catching fire.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Philip John Pahs

Philip John Pahs, 72, of Michigan City, passed away at 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Phil was born on July 26, 1950, in Michigan City, to Robert C. and Elizabeth F. (Phillips) Pahs, and was one of eleven children. He was raised on a dairy farm less than one mile from his current home where he lived with his wife of over 51 years, Carolyn (Felton) Pahs. Married at St. Mary’s Church in Otis, IN on August 21, 1971, they were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary last year.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving week is here and although you may not be planning a large gathering, you may still be planning a special meal. But, it’s also a time when pets may be seeking their own feast. Our Pet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America

HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
FOX59

‘Amazing’: Indiana mom hears late daughter’s transplanted heart

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was […]
KANKAKEE, IL
nwi.life

Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive

NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
automotive-fleet.com

Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction

Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Schools stay open

Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding

Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning

State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pauline E. Smyers

Pauline E. Smyers, 76 of Westville, IN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1946, in La Porte, IN. Pauline was the daughter of the late Otto and Agnes E. (Wood) Frame. Pauline was a member of Faith...
WESTVILLE, IN

