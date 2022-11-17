Philip John Pahs, 72, of Michigan City, passed away at 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Phil was born on July 26, 1950, in Michigan City, to Robert C. and Elizabeth F. (Phillips) Pahs, and was one of eleven children. He was raised on a dairy farm less than one mile from his current home where he lived with his wife of over 51 years, Carolyn (Felton) Pahs. Married at St. Mary’s Church in Otis, IN on August 21, 1971, they were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary last year.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO