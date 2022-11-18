ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Swimming And Diving Closes Out Day Two of Magnus Cup

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – The Purple and White continued at the Magnus Cup with day 2 today. • The women's team started the day with the 200 yard medley relay where the team of Paige South, Amanda Silva, Lila Maddux, and Moana Houde-Camirand finished in ninth with a time of 1.45.13.
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Pineo's Hattrick Lifts Hockey Over The USNTDP

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team hosted the United States National Team Development Program on Friday night in an exhibition against a team of the top prospects from the United State. Niagara used their experience to their advantage as they won 8-5 at home. Game Recap. First Period. The...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Defeats Central Arkansas for First Win of 2022-23

DUBLIN, IRELAND – The Purple Eagles (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) held Central Arkansas (2-2, 0-0 ASun) to 35.9 percent from the field, while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor themselves en route to a 73-64 win at the National Basketball Arena on the first day of the MAAC/ASun Challenge. Senior Noah Thomasson dropped a career-high 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead the Purple and White to its first victory of the season.
LEWISTON, NY

