DUBLIN, IRELAND – The Purple Eagles (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) held Central Arkansas (2-2, 0-0 ASun) to 35.9 percent from the field, while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor themselves en route to a 73-64 win at the National Basketball Arena on the first day of the MAAC/ASun Challenge. Senior Noah Thomasson dropped a career-high 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead the Purple and White to its first victory of the season.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO