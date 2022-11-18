Read full article on original website
Aztecs Fall To Wildcats 87-70 In Maui Semifinals
The Wildcats, full of international athletes and seven-footers, look more like a European pro basketball club than an NCAA team. SDSU did not prevail, but they did hold Arizona to just 87 points, lowering their scoring average by four points. For a moment, it appeared the Aztecs were facing off...
Maui Jim Invitational Semifinals Preview: #17 SDSU Aztecs vs. #14 Arizona Wildcats
Maui Jim Invitational Second Round Preview: #17 SDSU Aztecs vs. #14 Arizona Wildcats. The Aztecs and Wildcats are both undefeated at 4-0. One team will move to 5-0, and the other will taste the bitter fruit of humility. Contact/Follow @tedmcgovern & @MWCwire. Battle of The Elites: Offense vs. Defense. WHEN:...
Aztecs Beat Buckeyes 88-77 In Maui, Advance To Semifinals
Aztecs Beat Buckeyes 88-77 In Maui, Advance To Semifinals. The Aztecs commanded this game and overpowered a strong Buckeyes squad with impressive depth, power and tenacity. SDSU advances to play the winner of the Cincinnati / Arizona Matchup, on Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:30pm EST. After a sluggish start, the...
Previewing the Maui Invitational Field: Can San Diego State take the tournament?
Today is the day! It’s Maui Invitational time, so I’ll bring a brief outlook on every team in the field but it’s not a post fully dedicated to San Diego State! So if you want a San Diego State post check out the preview for Ted McGovern on the Aztecs opening tilt against Ohio State.
