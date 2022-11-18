ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs Fall To Wildcats 87-70 In Maui Semifinals

The Wildcats, full of international athletes and seven-footers, look more like a European pro basketball club than an NCAA team. SDSU did not prevail, but they did hold Arizona to just 87 points, lowering their scoring average by four points. For a moment, it appeared the Aztecs were facing off...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Aztecs Beat Buckeyes 88-77 In Maui, Advance To Semifinals

Aztecs Beat Buckeyes 88-77 In Maui, Advance To Semifinals. The Aztecs commanded this game and overpowered a strong Buckeyes squad with impressive depth, power and tenacity. SDSU advances to play the winner of the Cincinnati / Arizona Matchup, on Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:30pm EST. After a sluggish start, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

