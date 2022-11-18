ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville women bounce back to take out No. 3 Texas

The University of Louisville women's basketball team scored a nice bounce-back victory on Sunday night. Less than 24 hours after losing to Gonzaga in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas, the No. 7 ranked Cardinals hit 12 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and took out No. 3 Texas 71-63 in the consolation bracket of the tournament.
GAME PREVIEW: Louisville vs. Arkansas in the Maui Invitational

The University of Louisville basketball team has started the season with three consecutive losses by one point. It’s the first time since 1940-41 that the Cardinals have lost three straight games to start a season at home. Now, the Cardinals will try to get refocused and start winning and the team will do it in Hawaii. Louisville opens play on Monday in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against No. 9 Arkansas in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The game will be the second of four in the eight-team tournament and is set for a 5 p.m. ET tip.
Dave Doeren on Louisville loss: 'I like the way our guys fight'

Obviously we’re down some pretty key players right now with the injuries. The margin for error is pretty small, and I told the team going into this we’re gonna have to play really complementary football, not turn it over which we didn’t until that last play. If we won on special teams I thought we’d be in it to win it, and we didn’t; we gave up a kick return for a touchdown and that was the difference in the game.
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
