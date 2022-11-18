The University of Louisville basketball team has started the season with three consecutive losses by one point. It’s the first time since 1940-41 that the Cardinals have lost three straight games to start a season at home. Now, the Cardinals will try to get refocused and start winning and the team will do it in Hawaii. Louisville opens play on Monday in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against No. 9 Arkansas in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The game will be the second of four in the eight-team tournament and is set for a 5 p.m. ET tip.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO