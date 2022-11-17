An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...

