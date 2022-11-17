ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down

One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients

On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
MELVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road.
COMMACK, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence

An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WGAU

Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested in alleged Hamptons dognapping

An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
westportjournal.com

Police: From $20 to $4,864, another swiped check is ‘washed’

WESTPORT — A New York man is charged with altering a stolen check to fraudulently gain more than $4,800 has been arrested in the latest local instance of “check washing.”. George Colon, 27, of New York, N.Y., was charged Monday with second-degree identity theft, illegal use of a...
WESTPORT, NY
anash.org

The Rebbe’s Army, All Together

Gallery 1: After a 2 year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the annual Shluchim group photo was held in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, with hundreds of new shluchim joining for the first time. Credit: Shalom Burkis. Thousands of Shluchim pose for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine

Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
RIVERHEAD, NY

