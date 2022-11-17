Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down
One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
Contract dispute between Pindar, union prompts demonstration in Port Jefferson
Union leaders held an informational demonstration in front of Pindar’s Wine Store and tasting room in Port Jefferson Saturday – part of an ongoing contract dispute with the winery.
Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence
An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested in alleged Hamptons dognapping
An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Police: From $20 to $4,864, another swiped check is ‘washed’
WESTPORT — A New York man is charged with altering a stolen check to fraudulently gain more than $4,800 has been arrested in the latest local instance of “check washing.”. George Colon, 27, of New York, N.Y., was charged Monday with second-degree identity theft, illegal use of a...
The Rebbe’s Army, All Together
Gallery 1: After a 2 year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the annual Shluchim group photo was held in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, with hundreds of new shluchim joining for the first time. Credit: Shalom Burkis. Thousands of Shluchim pose for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters...
Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine
Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
