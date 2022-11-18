ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
How Much Does Retail Therapy Really Cost in Colorado?

Sometimes a little retail therapy in Colorado can make you feel refreshed and ready to take on the world, but obviously, it comes at a cost. Oftentimes it can be a lot easier to shop for others than yourself because you tend to justify the act as a good deed. Other times it's easier to shop for yourself because you already know exactly what you like and what you want.
Red Rocks Readies to Rock 3 Needed Improvements to Your Experience

It's Colorado's most-iconic music venue, as well as an awesome place to just visit; with the 2022 concert season winding down, improvements are coming. In 2021, as part of that year's renoations, Red Rocks Amphitheatre installed a new stage roof during the downtime (which can hold 15 elephants;) the 2022 slate of improvements include changes to how we get up to the venue, as well as two other needed changes.
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

