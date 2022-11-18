Despite steady growth in its first three years, there were no guarantees—as in zero—that the 1,000 Islands Charity Poker Run would make a strong comeback after a two-year pandemic- fueled break. Event organizers Alexandra Buduson, Bobby Cantwell, Ken and Renee Lalonde, Jeff Morgan and Courtney Rutherford knew this long before the first poker-runner signed up for this year’s event. They also knew that if the Clayton, N.Y.-based poker run didn’t come back strong its future was bleak.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO