speedonthewater.com
Inside SOTW Mag: Comeback Of The Year In The 1,000 Islands
Despite steady growth in its first three years, there were no guarantees—as in zero—that the 1,000 Islands Charity Poker Run would make a strong comeback after a two-year pandemic- fueled break. Event organizers Alexandra Buduson, Bobby Cantwell, Ken and Renee Lalonde, Jeff Morgan and Courtney Rutherford knew this long before the first poker-runner signed up for this year’s event. They also knew that if the Clayton, N.Y.-based poker run didn’t come back strong its future was bleak.
speedonthewater.com
First Twin V-10 Outboard-Powered Tritoon Showcased In Englewood Beach
Racers and fans in Englewood Beach, Fla., this weekend for the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships will have brand-new—and at this point unique—engines to ogle before and after races. WMF Watercraft and Marine, an Avalon/Tahoe pontoon dealer that is based in Delaware but opened a new location in Cape Coral, Fla., a couple of months ago, has the twin Mercury Marine Verado V-10 outboard engines on display in the dry pits.
speedonthewater.com
OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery
When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
