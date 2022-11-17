Read full article on original website
IGN
PlayStation Black Friday Deals Have Officially Started: Today's Best PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4K Roku TV is on sale ahead of Black Friday, plus shop the best early Black Friday TV deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a...
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This $99 Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is the perfect Black Friday TV upgrade
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 170-watt Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Headlines
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
ZDNet
30+ best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch and 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K 4K HDR TVs with 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision hit their lowest price ever thanks to massive discounts
Two popular sizes of the most affordable television with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports in Sony's 2022 lineup have now received their largest discount to date, which brings the price of the budget-friendly Bravia X85K down to just US$798. 120Hz is the magic number for gaming...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale
Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
ZDNet
Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in early Black Friday sale
Early Black Friday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant's online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $799, saving at least $300 (roughly 27%) on its typical starting retail price of $1099.
ZDNet
20+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
TechRadar
Roku streaming stick owners just got 36 new live channels for free
The holidays are just around the corner, and the good folks over at Roku are clearly getting into the giving spirit. The streaming company has seen fit to add a whopping 36 new live channels to The Roku Channel completely free of charge, marking the service’s biggest overhaul since its launch in 2017.
Makita Deals Are Live Thanks to Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 51% on the brand that seldom goes on sale.
Buy one Nextbase dash cam, get one half price in this Black Friday sale
This Nextbase dash cam Black Friday deal is perfect for dual recording!
Engadget
Sonos' Black Friday sale takes 20 percent off its soundbars and smart speakers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Sonos has rolled...
