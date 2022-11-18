Footage captures the moment police boxed in and arrested a gang of teenage car thieves after a dramatic 132mph chase.West Midlands Police have shared the video, from November 2021, which shows 19-year-old Jordan Jones and three 16-year-olds attempting to make their getaway in a stolen Volkswagen Golf.The four teenagers were a part of a gang responsible for up to 100 car thefts in the West Midlands and Warwickshire between December 2020 and December 2021.Other shocking footage shows the moment a victim is dragged away from their car and the high-speed chase.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West SussexTransgender police officer says facing trolls is like ‘swimming through sea of hate’Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing

