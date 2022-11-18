Read full article on original website
Footage captures the moment police boxed in and arrested a gang of teenage car thieves after a dramatic 132mph chase.West Midlands Police have shared the video, from November 2021, which shows 19-year-old Jordan Jones and three 16-year-olds attempting to make their getaway in a stolen Volkswagen Golf.The four teenagers were a part of a gang responsible for up to 100 car thefts in the West Midlands and Warwickshire between December 2020 and December 2021.Other shocking footage shows the moment a victim is dragged away from their car and the high-speed chase.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West SussexTransgender police officer says facing trolls is like ‘swimming through sea of hate’Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing
A stunt most of us have tried in video games like Grand Theft Auto or Crazy Taxi was replicated in real life by a Nissan Altima driver in Venice, Florida. The middle-aged man drove up the car carrier’s ramp and ended up crashing near the top, thankfully without being injured.
Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, police said.A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street near the venue.Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights...
It’s fair to say that Canadians quite like the Honda CR-V, but not as much as they like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram pickup or Ford F-Series pickups, all of which rank ahead of the Honda in the new vehicle sales charts for the first half of 2022.
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Stellantis has issued a recall for approximately 280,000 Ram diesel trucks around the world due to a fire risk. A notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Administration reveals that some 248,342 vehicles are impacted in the United States while a spokesman for the company’s Canadian operations confirmed an additional 17,420 are located in Canada.
