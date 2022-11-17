Read full article on original website
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
Mobileye Has Upside Backed By Automotive ADAS Leadership As Supply Chain Recovery Kicks In, Analysts Say
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy rating and a price target of $35. Mobileye is a leader in the automotive ADAS industry. It has a ~70% market share (and growing) of camera-based ADAS with an AI-driven training platform, crowd-sourced mapping, and radar and LiDAR for redundancy.
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M
Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession
Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours
Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Carl Icahn Was Buying Twitter Shares Before Musk's Big News, Now He Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks
Carl Icahn became known as the “corporate raider” in the 1980s, after profiting from the hostile takeover and asset stripping of Trans World Airlines. Icahn is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises IEP, which is run by the investment subsidiary Icahn Capital LP. Icahn Capital was...
Benzinga
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. November 22, 2022. Record Date:. November 23, 2022. Payable Date:. November 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency. Ordinary. Income.
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?
Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 9.7% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.23% to $0.31. The market value...
Airbnb's Diversified Exposure Is Driving Gains, Analyst Says
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Airbnb, Inc ABNB with a $142 price target. Based on his latest travel tracker, he believes Airbnb trends are essentially tracking in line with expectations. While parts of Europe (e.g., Germany) are emerging as a cautionary flag, Airbnb's diversified exposure to urban...
Helios Labs, Illinois' First Social Equity Marijuana License Owner Awarded $1M Loan
Helios Labs, a minority-owned craft cannabis grower in Broadview, Illinois, announced it secured the first loan from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program designated for social equity license holders. "As a leading social equity cannabis organization, we are happy to be among...
