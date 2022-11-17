ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Love is Blind’ Stars SK and Raven Split Following Cheating Allegations

Another Love is Blind couple is no more as Season 3 stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of cheating. Alagbada confirmed the split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20, noting the infidelity accusations and “on-going legal proceedings.” Ross later reshared the statement on her own Instagram Story.

