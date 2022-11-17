Read full article on original website
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Blythe Danner says she is 'lucky to be alive' after battle with oral cancer
Blythe Danner is opening up about her private battle with oral cancer.
Albany Herald
Roush Review: Kumail Nanjiani Leads a Gaudy Dance of Death in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama. Throbbing to a disco beat that propels a familiar yet fascinating story of how quickly the American dream can curdle, Hulu’s eight-part Welcome to Chippendales docudrama is great fun. Until it isn’t. Primarily a character study of the...
Albany Herald
‘Love is Blind’ Stars SK and Raven Split Following Cheating Allegations
Another Love is Blind couple is no more as Season 3 stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of cheating. Alagbada confirmed the split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20, noting the infidelity accusations and “on-going legal proceedings.” Ross later reshared the statement on her own Instagram Story.
Albany Herald
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Digital Release Puts the Guys in the Hot Seat (VIDEO)
We’ll be honest, when HBO Max announced plans to revive Pretty Little Liars with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there was some serious apprehension. Would it be just a Riverdale 2.0? Would it be as stylish as the ABC Family/Freeform hit? Was it even needed?. Turns out, no, no, and yes! It...
