ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses

Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...
WASHINGTON, DC
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy