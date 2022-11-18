Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Indoor Track Releases 2022-23 Schedule Ahead of Season Opener
Wheeling, W. Va. – With Cross Country season officially wrapped up, the transition is being made into Indoor Track Season. With about a week and a half left until their season opener, the Wheeling University Indoor Track & Field team has released their 2022-23 schedule. With track season officially getting underway, the Cardinals have their sites set on getting back to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and National Championships.
Women’s Basketball Looks to Bounce Back in Home Opener Against Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a strong opening weekend, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) suffered a setback in their Mountain East Conference (MEC) opener, taking their first loss of the season. The Cardinals will look to bounce back as they take their home court for the first time during the 2022-23 season when they battle Alderson Broaddus with tip-off at 5:30 PM. The Cardinals won just two games on their home floor last season and will be looking to reverse that fortune as they bring conference play to the Alma Grace McDonough Center.
