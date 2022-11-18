ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
The Independent

World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch. On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the...
The Independent

Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired...
The Associated Press

War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
CBS News

White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US News and World Report

Australia Condemns North Korean Missile Launch

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," said Albanese,...
wealthinsidermag.com

North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
