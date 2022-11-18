Read full article on original website
France 24
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike US mainland
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters on Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the US mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
North Korea fired ICBM with range to 'cover entire' US mainland, Japan says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
104.1 WIKY
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
Biden says it's unclear if China can stop a North Korean nuclear test
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with range to hit all of U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, one that the Japanese defense minister said has the potential to reach the entire continental United States. The launch would be North Korea’s second test this month of an...
World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch
North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch. On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the...
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ step
North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan.
France 24
North Korea’s Kim brings daughter to oversee test of suspected Hwasong-17 ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of Pyongyang's newest intercontinental ballistic missile with his daughter in tow for the first time, state media reported Saturday. Declaring he would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of his own, Kim supervised the launch on Friday of the black-and-white...
Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired...
War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning that splashed down just 130 miles from the coast of Japan, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said.
US News and World Report
Australia Condemns North Korean Missile Launch
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," said Albanese,...
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea launched what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said.
wealthinsidermag.com
North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
