Ontario, CA

LAG Confidential

San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau

Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
High School Football PRO

El Cajon, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mira Mesa High School football team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
EL CAJON, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA

