Photos: Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor, San Ysidro no match for defending state champion Corona Centennial
SAN DIEGO — A packed crowd at "The Boiler," couldn't wait for the return of 5-star basketball star Mikey Williams or the home debut of JJ Taylor. The San Ysidro duo didn't disappoint by combining for 54 points. But the Cougars (1-1) were no match for the defending CIF State Open Division ...
LAG Confidential
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau
Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
El Cajon, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Lincoln erases 15-point fourth quarter deficit, defeats Carlsbad 28-24 for San Diego Section Open Division championship
SAN DIEGO— Lincoln’s first ever appearance in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game was a memorable one. The Hornets scored three fourth quarter touchdowns, erasing a 21-6 deficit, to beat top-seeded Carlsbad, 28-24. Lincoln will now have a week off before the Southern California ...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Los Angeles high school football semifinals scores: LA City Section playoff brackets, updates (11/18/22)
The 2022 CIF Los Angeles City Section high school football playoffs continue on Friday (November 18) with semifinal games across the LA area. The Open Division semifinals feature Garfield vs. Eagle Rock and Banning vs. Birmingham. You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live ...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Hot dog vendor stabbed in alleged turf-war with another hot dog vendor outside Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old hot dog vendor was arrested for stabbing a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors set up outside Petco Park late Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K Street in the Downtown area of San Diego around 10:30 p.m....
SDSU Shakes Off Chill to Stay Hot in New Mexico, Winning 3rd Straight
San Diego State had few problems against New Mexico Friday, outside of the frosty weather, winning their last road game of the season 34-10. The Lobos (2-9), losers of eight straight, remain winless in Mountain West play while the Aztecs improved to 7-4, 5-2 in the conference. Despite the 30-degree...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park
An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Watch: Mater Dei football blanks Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to Division 1 championship
The Monarchs will play St. John Bosco in the championship game on Friday at the Rose Bowl
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
Bodysurfer describes the moment when he was bumped by a shark
SAN DIEGO — Surfers and swimmers in San Diego are again on high alert because of sharks. The latest shark encounter happened Friday morning at Windansea. A bodysurfer was not bit and is 'ok,' but he did get a startling bump. The incident happened days after a woman was...
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
