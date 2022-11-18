Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday
Troopers will collect unwrapped toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County offices to close for Thanksgiving
San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches, and animal shelters will be closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Despite these closures on Nov. 24, essential services, including the Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal emergency response, will continue to operate the county announced. County animal shelters will resume their regular business hours starting Saturday, Nov. 26. All other County offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.
Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City
The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.
athomeincarlsbad.com
Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting 2022
The 37th annual Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting is Sunday, December 4th in downtown Carlsbad Village. As in the past, the tree lighting is at the front entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire shopping center at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. This festive annual event runs from 2:15 – 5:00 pm. (Photo is from 2021)
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date
Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
Hot dog vendor stabbed in alleged turf-war with another hot dog vendor outside Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old hot dog vendor was arrested for stabbing a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors set up outside Petco Park late Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K Street in the Downtown area of San Diego around 10:30 p.m....
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
Woman, 75, Helped off Torrey Pines State Reserve Trail in Open Space Rescue
Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official. San...
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY & FESTIVITIES
Nov. 19, 2022 (Santee) Thousands turned out on Nov. 18 to watch the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Santee. The tree lighting kicked off at 6:15 p.m. with city officials and business members gathering to light the tree located in the Santee Trolley Square complex. Snow and ice...
Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park
An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
kusi.com
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
sandiegoville.com
Downtown San Diego's Incoming AC Hotel To Include Rooftop Lounge & Onsite Speakeasy
Set to open in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter early next year, the AC Hotel by Marriott will house a South America-inspired rooftop bar & restaurant and an intimate speakeasy cocktail lounge. AC Hotels by Marriott is an incoming, European-style boutique hotel set to open in March 2023 in the heart...
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Late ballots propel Measure B to likely win and an end to no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes
By a margin of about 3,300 votes, San Diegans appear to have chosen to repeal the free trash pickup provided by the city's 1919 People's Ordinance. For single-family homeowners, monthly bills are expected to be $23 to $29 — or more.
californiafamilytravel.com
Complete Guide to San Diego Beach Resorts
San Diego is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., and if you are looking for fun in the sun, nothing beats staying at a hotel right on the beach! Read on for a complete guide to the best San Diego beach resorts for families – both San Diego ocean front hotels and Mission Bay resorts.
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
Comments / 1