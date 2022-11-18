ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County offices to close for Thanksgiving

San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches, and animal shelters will be closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Despite these closures on Nov. 24, essential services, including the Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal emergency response, will continue to operate the county announced. County animal shelters will resume their regular business hours starting Saturday, Nov. 26. All other County offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting 2022

The 37th annual Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting is Sunday, December 4th in downtown Carlsbad Village. As in the past, the tree lighting is at the front entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire shopping center at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. This festive annual event runs from 2:15 – 5:00 pm. (Photo is from 2021)
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date

Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
chulavistatoday.com

In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County

In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiafamilytravel.com

Complete Guide to San Diego Beach Resorts

San Diego is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., and if you are looking for fun in the sun, nothing beats staying at a hotel right on the beach! Read on for a complete guide to the best San Diego beach resorts for families – both San Diego ocean front hotels and Mission Bay resorts.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy