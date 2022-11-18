Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams
It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 156 Patients
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased to 186, according to the latest. Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 27 were being treated in intensive care. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a required test.
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks
Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, of Lakeland, Fla., has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes or kickbacks in return for services and supplies paid for by federal health programs, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Between September 2018 to March 2020, Dr. O'Rourke ordered false tests and medical equipment for...
mynews13.com
Former homeless veteran raises money for women and children
ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports show over half a million people are experiencing homelessness in America and at least 40,000 of them are veterans. Organizations like the Miss Veteran America Pageant works to raise money for homeless veteran women and their children. One contestant, Terace Garnier, had housing plans fall...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
fox35orlando.com
Ex-Florida foster parent gets 170 years for recording, molesting 18 children
SANFORD, Fla. - A foster father who took care of 20 children over the last three years has been sentenced to 170 years in prison for secretly recording the children and sexually abusing some of them. Justin Dwayne Johnson Sr., 48, of Sanford, was sentenced to federal prison on four...
FOX Carolina
Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new lawsuit has been filed against multiple defendants including a Florida cheerleading gym. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of three young athletes alleging sexual abuse by Erick Kristianson, a coach at Champion Elite Legacy cheerleading gym, owned by Ashley Hughes in South Daytona, Florida.
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
fox35orlando.com
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
Chaos erupts at Gilt nightclub after fight breaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after chaos erupted at Gilt nightclub late Saturday night. According to Orlando police, a fight broke around midnight out in front of the club on Bennett Road, near East Colonial Drive. Police said after the fight broke out, people started to panic and...
1 dead in fatal East County crash
One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in
Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
Comments / 0