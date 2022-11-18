ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams

It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 156 Patients

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased to 186, according to the latest. Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 27 were being treated in intensive care. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a required test.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks

Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, of Lakeland, Fla., has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes or kickbacks in return for services and supplies paid for by federal health programs, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Between September 2018 to March 2020, Dr. O'Rourke ordered false tests and medical equipment for...
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Former homeless veteran raises money for women and children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports show over half a million people are experiencing homelessness in America and at least 40,000 of them are veterans. Organizations like the Miss Veteran America Pageant works to raise money for homeless veteran women and their children. One contestant, Terace Garnier, had housing plans fall...
ORLANDO, FL
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX Carolina

Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new lawsuit has been filed against multiple defendants including a Florida cheerleading gym. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of three young athletes alleging sexual abuse by Erick Kristianson, a coach at Champion Elite Legacy cheerleading gym, owned by Ashley Hughes in South Daytona, Florida.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in

Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy