TO THE ‘SHIP! No. 3 Monroe Mustangs Men’s Soccer Defeats No. 8 Cowley to Advance to NJCAA Championship Final

Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sightingRoger MarshWayne, NJ
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Victory over Brunswick
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., November 19, 2022 – A perfect 3-0 weekend pushes the Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team to 7-0 on the young season, as the Mustangs capped off a stellar weekend in the Monroe College Invitational with a 73-54 victory over Brunswick Community College on Saturday at the Monroe Athletic Complex.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Falls in Florida Finale at No. 7 Gulf Coast State
PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 19, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team dropped the final game of its trip to the Florida Panhandle to No. 7 Gulf Coast State College by a score of 88-56 Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs fall to 5-4 on the season, while the Commodores remain unbeaten at 7-0.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs JV Men’s Basketball Edges out Bridgeport JV to Remain Unbeaten
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., November 19, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs JV men's basketball team picked up its second straight gritty road victory on Friday, defeating the University of Bridgeport JV team, 85-83. The Mustangs remain undefeated with a 4-0 record. Richie Guillaume scored a team-high 19 points in the...
monroecollegemustangs.com
NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: No. 3 Monroe Mustangs to Take on No. 7 Arizona Western in NJCAA Championship Game Saturday
MELBOURNE, Fla., November 18, 2022 – The No. 3-seeded Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team has earned its way back to the NJCAA Championship game, and is set to take on No. 7 Arizona Western College in Saturday's NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship final. The Mustangs are looking to win their second national championship in four years.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Makes Statement with Big Victory over No. 13 Eastern Florida
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., November 18, 2022 – Looking to put themselves in the conversation as one of the top teams in the NJCAA, the Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team did just that on Friday, defeating No. 13 Eastern Florida State College, 82-63, Friday afternoon in the first contest of Day 2 of the Monroe College Invitational at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 6-0 on the season with the win, while the Titans take their first loss and fall to 6-1.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Hangs Tough with No. 2 Northwest Florida State
PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 18, 2022 – Taking on the No. 2-ranked team in the NJCAA in Northwest Florida State College on Friday, the Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team gave the Raiders a run for their money, but a big third quarter for the Raiders proved to be the difference, as the Mustangs fell, 75-63, at Gulf Coast State College. The Mustangs fall to 5-3 overall with the loss, while the Raiders remain unbeaten at 5-0.
monroecollegemustangs.com
No. 15 Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Drops Four-Set Match to No. 10 New Mexico Military in NJCAA Consolation Bracket
WEST PLAINS, Mo., November 18, 2022 – The No. 15-seeded Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team saw its trip to the 2022 NJCAA Div. I Women's Volleyball Championship at the West Plains Civic Center come to an end on Friday with a four-set defeat to No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute in the tournament's consolation bracket.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
yonkerstimes.com
Brother- Sister Win Middle & HS Scholarships in Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee
The Fifth Annual Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee. Every year, The Rye Free Reading Room invites Rye middle and high school students to come to the Library on Veteran’s Day to test their spelling skills. On November 11, 2022, Director Chris Shoemaker, joined by Library Board of Trustee President Kathleen Riegelhaupt, introduced the fifteen participants and thanked the judges/word readers Mayor Josh Cohn and Rye patron Jacqueline Mecca for coming.
News 12
‘Stop and Stroll’ highlights local vendors at Fairfield’s Lincoln Park
Small businesses are ramping up for a busy holiday season, and several vendors are coming together for this year's Stratfield Stop and Stroll in Fairfield. About 30 small businesses are participating in this year's 5th annual Stop and Stroll at Lincoln Park, which continues to expand every year. Organizer and...
wcsu.edu
The choice to pay it forward came easily to alumnus Renan Max F. Hamoy
Some decisions in life are easier than others. For Renan Max F. Hamoy, the decision to give back and “pay it forward” came easily. The choice of what to study came a little harder. In the end, learning “a little bit of everything” has proven useful for his career and has enabled him to provide opportunities for those who followed.
Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At Armonk American Legion Hall: Police
A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
putnamcountyny.com
Holiday on the Lake & Christmas Village December 3rd in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel
Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight
Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border
An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
