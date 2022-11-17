Read full article on original website
Golar LNG Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLNG
In trading on Monday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.47, changing hands as low as $23.34 per share. Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SPLV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.39, changing hands as high as $63.54 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Shares of MacroGenics Were Dropping Tuesday
Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were down more than 18% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock closed at $6.37 on Monday. On Tuesday, it opened at $5.99, then fell as low as $5.05 in the couple of hours of trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.73 and a low of $2.13 and is down more than 67% so far this year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Stock Market News for Nov 22, 2022
Wall Street ended lower on Monday to start a short trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh rounds of shutdowns due to COVID-19 in China made investors jittery. All three major indexes ended in negative territory for the third time in the past four sessions. How Did The...
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Shares of PBR Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $9.56 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Pre-market Movers: EBON, SLS, IXHL, ATTO, NXL…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 15% at $2.97 Atento S.A. (ATTO) is up over 11% at $7.80 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is up over 11% at $2.28 Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 10% at $4.55 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $105.97 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is up over 5% at $36.39 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is up over 5% at $9.38 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 5% at $2.99.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. PCB Bancorp PCB is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days. Target Hospitality Corp. TH is...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:. Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS: This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $104 in the previous session. Steel Dynamics has gained 66% since the start of the year compared to the -4.2% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 2.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Interesting DDOG Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 87 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DDOG options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Wall Street Analysts Believe Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Could Rally 137%: Here's is How to Trade
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) closed the last trading session at $10.30, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.46 indicates a 137.5% upside potential.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ANF, BBY, BURL, XLY, XLP
Consumer stocks were moving higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.5%. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts...
PSO or DIS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Media Conglomerates sector might want to consider either Pearson (PSO) or Walt Disney (DIS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Implied VOOV Analyst Target Price: $157
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $157.23 per unit.
