The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its first premarket consultation for cultured meat (also known as “cell-based” or “lab-grown” meat), in response to a submission from company UPSIDE Foods. At present, FDA has no further questions about the firm’s conclusion that its cultured poultry meat products would be safe. UPSIDE foods intends to use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to produce cultured meat.

4 DAYS AGO