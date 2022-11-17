Read full article on original website
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
'No eggs by Christmas unless Government steps in': Britons are warned of looming shortages as poultry farmers are hit with 'huge hikes' in production costs with many 'losing money on every egg laid'
British poultry farmers have warned that there could be 'no eggs by Christmas' without Government intervention as rises in production costs are being exacerbated by a bird flu outbreak. Egg producers have been 'huge hikes' in the production caused by inflation and rising energy costs partly down to the war...
All Drought, No Cattle: Low herd supply may drive record-high prices next year
Drought conditions that loomed over a large portion of the U.S. earlier this year will continue to threaten the nation's agriculture industry into 2023 as experts forecast a continued drop in cattle supply, which could consequently drive prices to a record-high within the next two years. Extreme temperatures and long-lasting...
Eggs Prices Are Skyrocketing But Chicken Is Falling Due To Bird Flu Outbreak
At this point, we all know that eggs have seen the greatest price increase from inflation as far as food is concerned. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while a dozen eggs cost about $1.40 in October 2020 and $1.80 in October 2021, that same dozen in October 2022 cost about $3.42.
China snaps up U.S. beans while its hog herd remains under scrutiny
China has been sporadic in the U.S. soybean market lately, though its purchases last week were unexpectedly large and probably much-needed as the top importer’s bean supplies have run thin. However, China’s pig industry, the world’s largest, could be on rocky ground as evidenced by higher hog prices, suggesting...
FDA clears lab-grown meat for human consumption
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it has cleared a lab-grown meat product as safe for human consumption for the first time.
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
FDA Evaluates First Cell-Based Meat Product, Raises No Food Safety Concerns; Believes Cultured Meat Ready for Market in Near Future
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its first premarket consultation for cultured meat (also known as “cell-based” or “lab-grown” meat), in response to a submission from company UPSIDE Foods. At present, FDA has no further questions about the firm’s conclusion that its cultured poultry meat products would be safe. UPSIDE foods intends to use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to produce cultured meat.
Lab-Grown Meat Gets ‘Green Light’ From FDA
Nov. 17, 2022 – Move over, plant-based meat. The FDA on Wednesday paved the way for the first lab-grown meat product to get closer to grocery store shelves. “This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Uma Valeti, MD, founder of UPSIDE Foods, said in a news release. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains, canned fish and...
FDA approves the sale of the first lab-grown meat in the US
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. has now cleared cultivated meat for human consumption, a press release from the agency said. The clearance was given after the health agency engaged in a pre-market consultation with a provider, UPSIDE foods, formerly Memphis Meats, and has found no further questions regarding the product's safety.
This company is 3D printing meat. Is it sustainable?
Steakholder Foods, an Israeli biotech company, has finally answered the question we've all had about 3D printing: Yes, you can print a burger. The company has developed a method of printing meat — yes, literally — using a cultivated blend of animal stem cells and an augmented 3D printer. It recently opened its first U.S. headquarters in California and was granted a patent for production in October. So far, the...
What Is Precision Fermentation? It Could Eliminate the Need For Animal Agriculture
On agriculture day at COP27, George Monbiot, the leader of the Reboot Food campaign, spoke about the future of the agricultural industry. He said that everyone should be addressing the cow in the room — not the elephant. But how are we going to address the cows? Well, Monbiot...
Take care of livestock more efficiently
You can spend anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over half a million bucks on new products that could help you do chores related to livestock faster, easier or more efficiently. Most products in the lineup will cost you somewhere in between the two ends of the price range.
Senators Demand Answers on USDA Analyst’s Role in Clearing Way for Sugar Merger
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker want to know how a USDA sugar analyst helped pave the way for a merger the Biden administration was trying to stop.
Bill Gates Says Every Piece Of Bread He's Ever Eaten Is From 'Genetically-Modified Wheat': Why He's Rooting For GMOs
Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kenya this week and amid his hectic schedule, he found time to rally support for the controversial use of genetically-modified crops. What Happened: Genetically-modified organisms, or GMOs, are now widely prevalent, the Microsoft co-founder suggested, while speaking at the University of Nairobi, Kenyan online...
USDA clarifies information on eligible applicants for HBIIP
The USDA on Nov. 15 published a notice clarifying information regarding eligible applicants for the current funding cycle for its Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, which opened in August. Applications for this round of HBIIP funds are due Nov. 21. According to the notice, the funding opportunity announcement (FOA) issued...
Lab-Grown Meat Gets One Step Closer to the Grocery Store After FDA Gives OK
This week the FDA said that meat grown in a lab met major safety requirements. Lab-grown meat has gained interest in recent years as food manufacturers try to meet the increasing demand of the growing population. Animal cells are taken from the tissue of an animal and placed in a...
