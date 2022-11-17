ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate election wins Monday

KEARNEY — When they meet on Monday, the Buffalo County Democrats will plan for post-election next steps. That will include celebrating wins in November, involvement in and monitoring of local and state boards and legislative bodies, and looking ahead to election 2024. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Look Impressive at Saturday Tourneys

On Saturday, Nebraska sent 13 wrestlers to compete at the Navy Classic while eight more Huskers traveled to Kearney, Neb. to compete in the Younes Hospitality Open. The Husker starters and a few backups traveled to the Navy Classic, while select backups and redshirts competed in Kearney. Navy Classic. All...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

CPNRD's 106,000-acre plan would prevent a flood like July 2019

KEARNEY — The Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a public open house to provide an update on the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

YORK, NE

