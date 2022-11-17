Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate election wins Monday
KEARNEY — When they meet on Monday, the Buffalo County Democrats will plan for post-election next steps. That will include celebrating wins in November, involvement in and monitoring of local and state boards and legislative bodies, and looking ahead to election 2024. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Look Impressive at Saturday Tourneys
On Saturday, Nebraska sent 13 wrestlers to compete at the Navy Classic while eight more Huskers traveled to Kearney, Neb. to compete in the Younes Hospitality Open. The Husker starters and a few backups traveled to the Navy Classic, while select backups and redshirts competed in Kearney. Navy Classic. All...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Kearney Hub
CPNRD's 106,000-acre plan would prevent a flood like July 2019
KEARNEY — The Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a public open house to provide an update on the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
KSNB Local4
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
iheart.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
(York, NE) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal crash during a pursuit near York, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:45 Friday morning, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80. The state patrol says the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
Comments / 0