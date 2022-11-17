Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
FOX Sports
England vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
England and Iran faced off in the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored in the 35th minute. Bellingham is only 19 years old and is partaking in his World Cup debut this season. England’s Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka found the net for a second and third time in the 43rd and 45th minutes to increase England’s lead to 3-0. The scoring didn’t stop there as Bukayo Saka would score again in the 62nd minute. Iran showed some life and notched their first goal of the World Cup in the 65th minute via Mehdi Taremi. Jack Grealish added a goal which marked six total for England. Iran would add a penalty kick later and the score would end up 6-2 in favor of England.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Rob Page says Kieffer Moore crucial as Wales draw with USA
Wales boss Rob Page says the introduction of substitute Kieffer Moore in the second half changed the game as they battled back from a goal down to earn a point against the United States in their opening World Cup match.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
NBC Sports
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Five goalscorers contributed to the barrage as the team tied England’s record for goals in a World Cup match, a record they set in group play at the 2018 tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
ng-sportingnews.com
'It's killed us' - James Tedesco opens up on how Australia reunited to win Rugby League World Cup
Kangaroos captain James Tedesco lead by example in the Rugby League World Cup final as he crossed for two tries in Australia's 30-10 win over Samoa. Tedesco bagged his first try after 17 minutes before going over again in the 68th minute which wrapped up the victory for the Kangaroos.
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
denver7.com
USA ties Wales, 1-1, in their opening World Cup match
The U.S. Men's National Team tied Wales, 1-1, in their first game of the World Cup, which is being played in Qatar. Tim Weah put the U.S. up 1-0 after 35 minutes of play. The U.S. would hold onto the lead until the 82nd minute. Wales secured a penalty shot...
BBC
World Cup: Rainbow hats confiscated, ex-Wales footballer says
An ex-Wales footballer has described being asked to remove her "rainbow wall" bucket hat as she entered a World Cup stadium in Qatar. Laura McAllister, a gay woman and past Fifa Council candidate, said she was told to remove her hat before the start of Wales' opener against the USA.
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
ITV Sport’s technical director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
ITV Sport’s technical director has died while heading the channel’s World Cup coverage in Qatar, the channel has said.The death of Roger Pearce, who has been part of ITV’s major sports event team since the 1988 Olympics, was announced on air by sports presenter Mark Pougatch.He said: “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup has sadly passed away.“Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring you the pictures into your homes and make it all happen.“Roger was a hugely...
England and Wales up and running at World Cup amid off-pitch concerns for fans
England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar.The Three Lions comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 to head straight to the top of group B before Wales battled back after a disappointing first half to draw 1-1 against the USA.For England, the high-scoring start boosted hopes among fans of a successful tournament, with Jude Bellingham catching the eye with a dominant display and Bukayo Saka’s double paving the way to victory.Gareth Bale sparked emotional scenes in the stands among Wales fans as his penalty...
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group C which includes Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland.
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
SkySports
Monday at the 2022 World Cup: England and Wales in action as Group B begins
England and Wales get their Group B campaigns under way against Iran and USA respectively on Day Two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 2018 semi-finalists, and Euro 2020 runners-up England kick off the day's action against Iran as Gareth Southgate's team look to go one step further and clinch a senior men's trophy for the first time since 1966.
