FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
ysusports.com
Big Sunday Gives Penguins Third-Place Finish at Hawk Classic
Millsboro, Del. – The Youngstown State bowling team took down three ranked teams in bracket play on Sunday to finish third at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament was hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. The Penguins were sixth coming into the day after two days of qualifying,...
ysusports.com
Bowling Collects Four Wins, Qualifies Fifth at Hawk Classic
Millsboro, Del – The Youngstown State bowling team went 4-1 and moved up three spots in the standings on Saturday to qualify in fifth place at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament is being hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. Youngstown State was eighth coming into the day,...
ysusports.com
Penguins Start Strong But Fall at Akron
Akron, Ohio – The Youngstown State women's basketball team built an impressive early lead, but Akron roared back to earn a 61-44 victory at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday night. Lilly Ritz led the way offensively scoring a game-high 23 points while grabbing nine rebounds. The Penguins fall...
Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible rally over Southern Illinois
YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS
Youngstown State’s season ends after no playoff bid
Youngstown State finished with a 7-4 record, which marks the best finish under Doug Phillips in his three years at the helm.
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
Back-to-back District 10 champs; Farrell advances to state quarterfinals
Farrell has now won seven of the last eight District 10 championships.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Late touchdown pushes Warren JFK to regional title over Danville
With the win, Warren JFK advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals next Saturday
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
WHIZ
Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores
Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Top Sports Bars In Cleveland
Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
Ohio governor orders flags be lowered to honor slain Cleveland firefighter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags […]
27 First News
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
Streetsboro senior high school student dies
James Woods, a senior at Streetsboro High School has died, according to a news release from district Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh.
Comments / 0