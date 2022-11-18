ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

ysusports.com

Big Sunday Gives Penguins Third-Place Finish at Hawk Classic

Millsboro, Del. – The Youngstown State bowling team took down three ranked teams in bracket play on Sunday to finish third at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament was hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. The Penguins were sixth coming into the day after two days of qualifying,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Bowling Collects Four Wins, Qualifies Fifth at Hawk Classic

Millsboro, Del – The Youngstown State bowling team went 4-1 and moved up three spots in the standings on Saturday to qualify in fifth place at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic. The tournament is being hosted by UMES at Millsboro Lanes. Youngstown State was eighth coming into the day,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysusports.com

Penguins Start Strong But Fall at Akron

Akron, Ohio – The Youngstown State women's basketball team built an impressive early lead, but Akron roared back to earn a 61-44 victory at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday night. Lilly Ritz led the way offensively scoring a game-high 23 points while grabbing nine rebounds. The Penguins fall...
AKRON, OH
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIZ

Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores

Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Top Sports Bars In Cleveland

Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

