beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Woman diagnosed with womb cancer reveals first symptoms everyone should know
A woman who thought she had shed 40kg in nine months due to stress has discovered she has cancer of the womb – and is now facing the financial pressure of heating her home after the illness and chemotherapy left her shivering cold. Ann Coates, 48, from Budleigh Salterton...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
Suicide risk is high for military and emergency workers – but support for their families and peers is missing
Suicide is a complex issue that impacts 425,000 Australians every year. That’s because up to 135 people are directly or indirectly impacted by each suicide death. Military and emergency services personnel (such as those in the police force, fire and rescue services, and paramedics), have higher rates of suicidal thoughts, attempts, and deaths than the general Australian public. This may be because they experience repeated traumatic events and are at risk of workplace harassment and bullying. Between January 2001 and December 2016, there were a recorded 197 suicide deaths of current or former emergency services personnel – an average of...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Laurie Evans: Surrey and Manchester Originals batter tests positive for banned substance
Surrey and Manchester Originals limited-overs batter Laurie Evans has tested positive for "trace amounts of a banned substance". It follows a sample provided in August by the 35-year-old while playing for Originals in The Hundred. The former Sussex and Warwickshire player said he was "shocked" by the test result. "I...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire which killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh's sister received abuse after speaking at death inquiry
The sister of a black man who died in police custody received racist and abusive messages during the public inquiry into his death, a new BBC programme can reveal. Kadi Johnson encountered the abuse after she told the inquiry into the death of her brother, Sheku Bayoh, that she no longer felt safe in Scotland.
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
BBC
Sobriety tag changed my life, says alcohol offender
"I was using it as a mechanism when I was feeling down and sad, but then I'd drink too much at one time and end up binge drinking." Teresa - not her real name - was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody for an alcohol-fuelled assault. On her release, for...
