Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.

The four potential names the students voted on were Wolfpack, Red Hawks, North Stars and Red Storm.

Susan Arensman, a USD 259 spokesperson, said the voting happened, but the results have not been released.

“This is just one step in a process,” Arensman told the Wichita Eagle. “Earlier, the school had asked for input about potential mascot names, and the ones that they voted on were kind of the top ones that were recommended.”

In July 2020, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education began considering the name change after they received a lot of requests from the community.

In February 2021, the Wichita school board voted to move away from the Redskins mascot over a two-year period. A committee created by USD 259 determined the mascot was offensive to Native Americans.

Arensman said the school district will get input from both alumni and future students from middle schools that feed into Wichita North.

“The students voted on them today and then they’re going to find ways that they can get alumni input — also students who are in North High’s feeder pattern to provide input,” Arensman told the Wichita Eagle. “So they’ll take all of that and put that together and make a recommendation of what the new mascot will be.”

There is no timeline on when that recommendation would be given, and the district does not want to share the results of the vote by the students. North High alumni can go to the school’s Facebook page to submit their opinion.

