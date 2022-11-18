Read full article on original website
S. Korea mulls requirement for digital asset exchanges to compensate sudden withdrawal suspension￼
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is considering a requirement that digital asset exchanges offset investor losses and pay penalties for the sudden suspension of withdrawal services, Yonhap news agency reported Monday. Fast facts. The country’s top financial regulator FSC gave preliminary consent to such a proposal made in...
Genesis jitters keep investors on edge as contagion risks grow
After almost three years of the Covid pandemic, one might think the world had had enough of contagions. One would be right. But contagions appear not to have had enough of us. The latest ill to befall the cryptocurrency sector is a contagion that seems to be of the industry’s own making — a rapidly spreading wave of woe stemming directly from the collapse of FTX not even a fortnight ago.
US senators urge Fidelity to drop BTC retirement plan after FTX collapse
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin and Tina Smith have asked Fidelity Investments, one of the country’s largest financial services providers, to rethink its decision to grant retirement plan participants exposure to Bitcoin in the aftermath of the FTX implosion, in a letter released on Monday. Fast facts. The...
Markets: Bitcoin, crypto rise as FTX contagion fears ease
Bitcoin recovered above US$16,000 in Wednesday morning trading as it rose along with Ether and the rest of the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, as the market shook off lingering doubts from earlier in the week of further contagion from the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Fast facts.
Crypto exchange Bitget to expand workforce by 50%, registers in Seychelles
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget plans to hire about 400 more staff, taking its total workforce to 1,200 by the first quarter of 2023, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. Bitget currently has over 800 employees. In the same statement, the exchange also announced its registration in Seychelles...
India’s CoinSwitch launches platform to enable multi-exchange trading with single login
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch has launched CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform that lets users trade crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login. Fast facts. CoinSwitch Pro will also allow users to “discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, as well as manage investments...
China’s foreign exchange bureau urges stronger legislation to regulate crypto trade
China should integrate legislation on cryptocurrencies in order to better regulate crypto tradings, said Huang Hui, a deputy director of the Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Fast facts. Huang spoke at the 2022 Financial Street Forum in Beijing on Tuesday morning, saying that different crypto...
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap (CMC), among the world’s leading crypto price tracking websites, has introduced a proof-of-reserve feature for centralized crypto exchanges in a bid to improve transparency for crypto participants. The data are currently available for seven centralized crypto exchanges including Binance, KuCoin and Bitfinex. Fast facts. The proof-of-reserve tracker provides...
S.Korea’s Ifland metaverse launches globally in 49 countries
South Korea’s telecommunications giant SK Telecom (SKT) is launching its Ifland metaverse in 49 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the company announced on Wednesday. Fast facts. SKT will utilize K-pop to develop joint content with various international partners and strengthen the communication functions on...
Thai crypto exchange eyes Hong Kong for possible public share sale in 2024: report
Bitkub, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Thailand, is aiming to list in Hong Kong as early as 2024 when it goes public, said chief executive officer (CEO) Jirayut Srupsrisopa in an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Fast facts. Srupsrisopa, the founder and CEO of Bitkub...
Bitcoin price falls to more than two-year low amid growing concerns about FTX fallout
Bitcoin fell to more than a two-year low in Tuesday trading in Asia as investors drove most cryptocurrency prices lower on concerns the collapse of the FTX.com cryptocurrency exchange on Nov. 11 may threaten to bankrupt other businesses exposed to the platform. The world’s leading cryptocurrency fell as low as...
Cathie Woods buys the dip as Ark Invest scoops up Coinbase, GBTC shares: Bloomberg
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has bought over 1.3 million shares of Coinbase Global since the start of November, and 450,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), according to data by Bloomberg. Fast facts. Ark’s shopping spree started after the contagion from FTX’s collapse extended bearish momentum for cryptocurrencies...
Why digital assets need better infrastructure and risk management
This has been a seminal year for cryptocurrencies, and the events in the FTX, Terra-LUNA and Three Arrows Capital sagas have been discussed at length. As we review the details of what happened, there is a need for us to focus on the questions that emerge repeatedly: What does this mean for the industry? When the dust settles, is this good or bad for the market?
Markets: Bitcoin, other tokens add to losses in Asia trading Monday
Bitcoin and Ether extended their losses through late Asian trading on Monday, as did all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Dogecoin was the biggest loser as the future of the Twitter platform seemed unclear as employees quit. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had previously indicated Dogecoin may be used for payments on Twitter.
Huobi plans Southeast Asia, Europe, Caribbean expansion
Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to ramp up its investments in Southeast Asia and Europe as part of its global expansion, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. Huobi will explore merger and acquisition opportunities. The exchange is also looking to...
FTX Japan readies for resumption of withdrawals by end-2022: report
FTX Japan, a subsidiary of the now-bankrupt FTX.com, is preparing to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022 to Japanese customers, said an unnamed FTX Japan executive to local broadcaster NHK. Fast facts. Withdrawals cannot resume immediately because FTX Japan uses the same payment system as its parent company FTX.com,...
Binance says it will hire 600 by year end, bring total employees to 8,000
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, wants to grow even bigger as it seeks to hire 600 more employees by the end of this year, its founder and chief executive officer said. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao (known informally as CZ) tweeted on Monday that the company aims to have...
Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet
Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a potentially damaging tweet – since deleted – from Changpeng Zhao (informally known as CZ), CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance. Fast facts. In...
Regulators should seek greater disclosure from stablecoin issuers: HK monetary authority researchers
Regulators should seek more disclosure from stablecoin issuers, as stablecoins could transmit risk from markets to traditional finance, according to researchers at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Fast facts. In extreme market conditions, the failure of a stablecoin or other digital asset could lead to massive withdrawals or redemptions, which...
Coinbase Custody holds 635,000 BTC on behalf of Grayscale that refuses to share proof of reserves
Coinbase Custody Trust, the institutional investment arm of Coinbase Global, holds 635,000 BTC on behalf of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, according to a note by Coinbase Custody CEO Aaron Schnarch. Digital investment firm Grayscale has also declined to share proof of reserves, citing security concerns. Fast facts. Coinbase Custody also holds...
