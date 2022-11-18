Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto assets worth $740M recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
A total of $740 million in assets have been recovered so far from the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX.
blockchain.news
CoinMarketCap's proof-of-reserve tracker
The most prominent market researcher and tracker in the cryptocurrency industry, CoinMarketCap, recently made an announcement regarding the launch of a new feature on its platform. This new feature will provide users with the ability to obtain up-to-date financial insights on exchanges. Proof of Reserves (PoR) is a tracker that...
blockchain.news
Genesis hires a bankruptcy avoidance specialist
Recent reports say that Genesis Global Capital has hired a restructuring counsel to look into all of the possible outcomes, including but not limited to the possibility of filing for bankruptcy. According to a report that was published by the New York Times on November 22, it is known that...
blockchain.news
Bill Ackman predicts crypto will remain
People have said that a lot of technology companies in China are working on making it possible for Chinese soccer fans to watch the FIFA World Cup in the metaverse. These projects are part of a five-year plan that the Chinese government announced at the beginning of November. The goal of the plan is to improve the local virtual reality (VR) industry and help it grow.
blockchain.news
US court sets deadline for Celsius bankruptcy claimants
The Celsius bankruptcy case is still pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the southern district of New York State, which has established a new deadline for the submission of documents related to the case. Those who intend to register any claims against the former digital asset lender are...
blockchain.news
Iris Energy to eliminate mining equipment following $108M loan default
The current bear market in cryptocurrencies has claimed another victim: the Australian-based Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy. This makes Iris Energy the latest company to fall victim to the bear market. Due to the fact that it was unable to repay a loan on time, the company was forced to write off a significant percentage of its mining capacity.
blockchain.news
Bitpanda is Germany's first "European retail" crypto platform.
The news that Bitpanda has secured a cryptocurrency custody license from the German financial organization known as BaFin was published in a post on the company's official blog, where the announcement was made. Following the acquisition of this license, the cryptocurrency exchange that maintains its headquarters in Austria is now...
blockchain.news
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones apologized Thursday for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions. Protests erupted Tuesday in the...
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
blockchain.news
HashFlare founders arrested in $575M crypto scam
Two of the founders of HashFlare, a Bitcoin cloud mining service that is no longer active, have been arrested in Estonia on suspicion of being engaged in a crypto fraud scheme with a potential loss of $575 million. The conspiracy was allegedly perpetrated by a third party. The year 2015...
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
blockchain.news
Senate Banking Committee Democrats caution SoFi about deadlines
Sherrod Brown, who chairs the United States Senate Banking Committee, and three other Democratic members of the committee sent letters on November 21 to a number of government authorities as well as to Anthony Noto, the president of SoFi Technology. Noto was also copied on the letters. Brown chairs the committee.
blockchain.news
Decentralists criticize Uniswap's new privacy policy.
As a consequence of the recently revised privacy policy of the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, it seems that some users are displeased with the service. These people are worried that the practice of gathering and storing user data violates the core ideas behind cryptocurrencies. A few vocal members of the...
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Comments / 0