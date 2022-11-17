ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M

Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Benzinga

HP's Debt Overview

Shares of HP's Inc. HPQ decreased by 15.98% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt HP's has. According to the HP's's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 2, 2022, total debt is at $11.00 billion, with $10.29 billion in long-term debt and $705.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $5.39 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $5.61 billion.
Benzinga

What Does SoFi Technologies' Debt Look Like?

Shares of SoFi Technologies' Inc. SOFI moved lower by 24.89% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt SoFi Technologies' has. SoFi Technologies' Debt. According to the SoFi Technologies''s most recent financial statement as reported on November 9,...
Benzinga

What Does Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources' Inc. PXD moved lower by 9.28%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources' has. Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt. According to the Pioneer Natural Resources''s most recent financial statement as reported on...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Benzinga

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips Slapped With Shareholder Resolutions Over Secretive Tax Practices

Oxfam filed shareholder resolutions against oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX, and ConocoPhillips COP, alleging a lack of transparency over their global tax practices. “Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips’s threadbare tax disclosures leave investors, watchdog groups, and the general public in the dark about the companies’ secretive tax...
Benzinga

Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Benzinga

3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession

Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
Benzinga

Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga

PROG Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Apple Supplier TSMC Bags Tesla As New Client For EVF Chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM would be Tesla, Inc TSLA supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, Teslarati reported. The famous Apple Inc AAPL supplier will supply Tesla chips under 4-nm and 5-nm processes. Tesla could become one of TSMC's largest and most high-profile customers in...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Core Scientific, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CORZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 13, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:

Comments / 0

Community Policy