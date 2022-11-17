Shares of HP's Inc. HPQ decreased by 15.98% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt HP's has. According to the HP's's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 2, 2022, total debt is at $11.00 billion, with $10.29 billion in long-term debt and $705.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $5.39 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $5.61 billion.

12 HOURS AGO