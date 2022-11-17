Read full article on original website
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M
Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
HP's Debt Overview
Shares of HP's Inc. HPQ decreased by 15.98% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt HP's has. According to the HP's's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 2, 2022, total debt is at $11.00 billion, with $10.29 billion in long-term debt and $705.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $5.39 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $5.61 billion.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Mobileye Has Upside Backed By Automotive ADAS Leadership As Supply Chain Recovery Kicks In, Analysts Say
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy rating and a price target of $35. Mobileye is a leader in the automotive ADAS industry. It has a ~70% market share (and growing) of camera-based ADAS with an AI-driven training platform, crowd-sourced mapping, and radar and LiDAR for redundancy.
What Does SoFi Technologies' Debt Look Like?
Shares of SoFi Technologies' Inc. SOFI moved lower by 24.89% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt SoFi Technologies' has. SoFi Technologies' Debt. According to the SoFi Technologies''s most recent financial statement as reported on November 9,...
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources' Inc. PXD moved lower by 9.28%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources' has. Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt. According to the Pioneer Natural Resources''s most recent financial statement as reported on...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips Slapped With Shareholder Resolutions Over Secretive Tax Practices
Oxfam filed shareholder resolutions against oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX, and ConocoPhillips COP, alleging a lack of transparency over their global tax practices. “Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips’s threadbare tax disclosures leave investors, watchdog groups, and the general public in the dark about the companies’ secretive tax...
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours
Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession
Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
PROG Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG.
Apple Supplier TSMC Bags Tesla As New Client For EVF Chips
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM would be Tesla, Inc TSLA supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, Teslarati reported. The famous Apple Inc AAPL supplier will supply Tesla chips under 4-nm and 5-nm processes. Tesla could become one of TSMC's largest and most high-profile customers in...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Core Scientific, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CORZ
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 13, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.
After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Are Lumber Prices A Leading Indicator For Inflation And Housing Market? What The Data Shows
In July 2020, lumber prices began to soar as the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain chaos kicked in. Surprisingly, lumber began rising before many other commodities such as wheat, corn, WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil and natural gas. Why This Matters: Lumber can be seen as a leading indicator of...
Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:
