City now accepting applications for grants to strengthen youth-serving nonprofits through Dec. 19

KCRA.com
Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday
Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
kusi.com
Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove voters approve Measure E 1% sales tax increase
There are still ballots left to count, but it looks like Measure E, a 1% sales tax increase, will be approved by Elk Grove voters. The yes votes have remained around 54% through each ballot count update since the November 8th election. It is expected the sales tax increase will...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
How Gov. Newsom's pause on $1B in homeless prevention funding hurts these counties
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The third round of California's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Grant funding worth $1 billion is being kept from cities, counties and continuums of care. Gov. Newsom announced Nov. 3 he's holding the funds until he meets with local leaders in "mid-November" to come...
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
KCRA.com
'We want people to feel safe': Sacramento police, local clubs increase security following Colorado mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are increasing patrols in the Lavender Heights area of midtown Sacramento, after the deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. At least five people are dead and 25 others injured, after authorities say a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside Club...
KCRA.com
1,000 Stockton families given Thanksgiving groceries as inflation tightens during holiday season
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Thanksgiving approaches, inflation is hiking food prices across the country – to help, a Northern California church gave away groceries for 1,000 local families. Hundreds of cars lined the Oasis Church parking lot Saturday morning, many of which arrived before sunrise. Each car represented...
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
KCRA.com
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
Substitute teacher accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ at Sacramento school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A substitute teacher who no longer works for the Sacramento City Unified School District is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct, the district said. The alleged conduct happened at Sam Brannan Middle School, located in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood. According to the district, its staff and law enforcement were told about […]
