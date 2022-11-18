ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country. The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County fox tests positive for rabies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Bladen County, according to the Health Department. The fox was located in the Ammon area and is the third rabid animal identified in the county this year. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover High School asking students to honor Miyonna Jones by wearing red

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School is asking all students to wear red to honor the life of Miyonna Jones. The school says red was Miyonna’s favorite color and they want to remember her as they head into the holidays. Jones was found dead...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC

