WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country. The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County fox tests positive for rabies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Bladen County, according to the Health Department. The fox was located in the Ammon area and is the third rabid animal identified in the county this year. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police Department begins holiday ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is this week, meaning more people will be on the road travelling to visit family and friends. As a result, the Sunset Beach Police Department is joining state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in their holiday Click It or Ticket campaign.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover High School asking students to honor Miyonna Jones by wearing red
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School is asking all students to wear red to honor the life of Miyonna Jones. The school says red was Miyonna’s favorite color and they want to remember her as they head into the holidays. Jones was found dead...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman accused of using fake passport to open account, withdraw money in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say is using someone else’s identity to withdraw money from banks around the county. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into PNC Bank at Monkey Junction on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Officer arrested for allegedly pulling down pants, spitting at Deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — An off-duty Tabor City Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly harassing several people, pulling down his pants and fighting at a campsite at the Florence Motor Speedway. Gary Lee Lewis was given tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing and taken to the Florence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington restaurant ‘Crust’ closing Wednesday, to reopen under new name
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A downtown Wilmington business is closing its doors but will be reopening them soon under a new name and establishment. The manager of Crust confirmed the grilled cheese sandwich and cocktail restaurant’s last day will be Wednesday. They will be re-purposing the business as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands of shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child in Wilmington
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This is Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” national collection week. Monday, November 21, was the last day for people to drop off shoeboxes at one of the 9 area drop off locations. Freedom Baptist Church is the central drop-off location...
